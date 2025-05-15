Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

Netflix has released a new teaser for the new, 4th season of the popular series "Bridgerton" and announced its release dates, writes UNN.

Details

"It seems that someone has finally caught the eye of Mr. Benedict Bridgerton himself," the teaser from Netflix reads.

In the short video, Benedict Bridgerton arrives at a masked ball, and the only person who catches his eye is a lady dressed in silver, enchanted by a chandelier.

"Bridgerton Season 4 - in 2026 on Netflix," the teaser message says.

