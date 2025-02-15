Netflix shows the first footage of season 4 of The Bridgertons

Netflix has published a video and photos of the backstage filming of the 4th season of Bridgerton, which this time is dedicated to the romantic story of Benedict, reports UNN.

Details

“Brace yourselves, esteemed members of the socialite community, because it's time for a sneak peek at the upcoming season 4 of The Bridgertons,” Netflix captioned the photo for the new season and posted a video.

Thus, in season 4, viewers will see the couple Penelope and Colin Bridgerton again, and Francesca Bridgerton and Eloise Bridgerton will also appear in the video.

The main characters of the season are Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beck, who meet at Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball.

Speaking about the new season of Netflix Tudum, the actor who plays Benedict, Luke Thompson, noted that season 4 is striking because it is a struggle between a real old fairy tale - its romance - and the real reality of the world.

“The season pulls back the curtain on the luxury households and introduces us to the people who make these aristocratic clans work,” the actor said, adding that the new season is a bit like Cinderella.

