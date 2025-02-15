Netflix shows the first footage of season 4 of The Bridgertons

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10396 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52765 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77680 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 118031 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101188 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113079 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153731 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90659 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58291 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26499 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87769 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48014 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 118031 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153731 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144344 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176657 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48014 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87769 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134409 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136315 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164543 views
Netflix shows the first footage of season 4 of The Bridgertons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 140710 views

Netflix has published videos and photos from the filming of season 4 of The Bridgertons, which is dedicated to Benedict's story. The plot will revolve around a masquerade ball and resemble Cinderella.

Netflix has published a video and photos of the backstage filming of the 4th season of Bridgerton, which this time is dedicated to the romantic story of Benedict, reports UNN.

Details

“Brace yourselves, esteemed members of the socialite community, because it's time for a sneak peek at the upcoming season 4 of The Bridgertons,” Netflix captioned the photo for the new season and posted a video.

Thus, in season 4, viewers will see the couple Penelope and Colin Bridgerton again, and Francesca Bridgerton and Eloise Bridgerton will also appear in the video.

The main characters of the season are Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beck, who meet at Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball.

Speaking about the new season of Netflix Tudum, the actor who plays Benedict, Luke Thompson, noted that season 4 is striking because it is a struggle between a real old fairy tale - its romance - and the real reality of the world.

“The season pulls back the curtain on the luxury households and introduces us to the people who make these aristocratic clans work,” the actor said, adding that the new season is a bit like Cinderella.

Netflix has announced the release date of the final season of The Squid Game30.01.25, 17:36 • 132171 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
netflixNetflix

