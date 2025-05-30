$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 2252 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 17602 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 39125 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 37884 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 56022 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 67004 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 50709 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 31517 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29106 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153456 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.7m/s
79%
748mm
Popular news

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 45350 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 46206 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 29286 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 47256 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 35099 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 25289 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 36601 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 48734 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 56023 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 67004 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 15023 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 47281 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 46372 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 123816 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 115952 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Ukraine will not pay 665 million dollars on public debt related to economic growth. The moratorium will be in effect until the completion of debt restructuring.

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Ukraine has announced that it is skipping a $665 million payment on government debt linked to economic growth after the country failed to agree on restructuring terms with a group of creditors led by hedge funds, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Ukraine, whose economy and finances have been hit by Russia's full-scale invasion for more than three years, agreed with investors last year to remove the cross-default clause between so-called GDP warrants and its regular international bonds. This protects it from a scenario in which a default on one instrument is transferred to another debt.

The warrants, 20% of which are now owned by Ukraine itself, reward investors when real economic growth exceeds 3% per year, and the payment due on June 2 is linked to economic growth in 2023. But Ukraine said on Friday that a moratorium on bond payments, introduced last year, would remain in place until the restructuring of this debt is completed.

What does the Ministry of Finance say?

Today, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine issued a statement on the Irish Stock Exchange, confirming that, according to calculations as of April 30, 2025, the amount of payment under government derivatives due on June 2, 2025, is USD 665,453,507.60.

At the same time, Ukraine reminded the holders of Government Derivatives that, in accordance with the Government's decision of August 27, 2024, there is a moratorium on payments under these instruments, which will remain in force until the completion of the process of their restructuring.

In August 2024, the cross-default provision was removed from the terms of government derivatives. This means that compliance with the moratorium on payments under government derivatives does not lead to a cross-default on obligations under external government loan bonds and does not pose a threat to the financial stability of the state.

According to the agency, the moratorium on payments under government derivatives is part of Ukraine's broader strategy, announced in August 2024 during the restructuring of public debt. This strategy envisages fair and equal treatment of all creditor claims within the perimeter of the restructuring, with the aim of restoring debt sustainability within the IMF Program.

Ukraine remains committed to a constructive dialogue with all stakeholders and continues consultations to achieve a fair and comprehensive restructuring of government derivatives that will ensure long-term debt sustainability without jeopardizing the country's reconstruction and recovery 

- the statement reads.

Ukraine and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement on the 8th review of the EFF program29.05.25, 17:33 • 2826 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Bloomberg L.P.
Ukraine
Brent
$62.45
Bitcoin
$105,539.90
S&P 500
$5,891.39
Tesla
$358.43
Газ TTF
$34.39
Золото
$3,312.86
Ethereum
$2,595.62