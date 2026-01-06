$42.420.13
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 11230 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
January 5, 07:29 PM • 21638 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 48091 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
January 5, 02:05 PM • 87295 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 48100 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 47918 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 46651 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM • 117909 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 72117 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Facebook

Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5358 views

The Ministry of Health will inspect another company behind the scandalous Odesa private clinic Odrex, where patients die – LLC "Medical House "Odrex"". The reason was the prosecutor's appeal within the framework of criminal proceedings.

Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place

Apparently, the Ministry of Health has finally decided to conduct an inspection of LLC "Medical House "Odrex" – this is another company behind the Odesa private clinic Odrex. The inspection was announced by Masi Nayyem, founder of the law firm "Miller", which defends the scandalous medical institution, UNN reports.

As reported by UNN, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine is preparing for an unscheduled inspection of compliance with the licensing conditions for medical practice of LLC "Medical House "Odrex". The reason for this was an appeal to the regulator by the Odesa Prosecutor's Office. After all, law enforcement officers are currently investigating at least seven criminal proceedings on the ground. Opened based on statements from relatives of deceased patients and people who consider themselves victims of treatment at the Odrex clinic. These cases involve possible embezzlement of patients' funds, imposition of medical procedures, and deception regarding the real state of health and prognoses of treatment results.

"Repeated unscheduled inspections after those already conducted make sense only when new facts have emerged, and not as a reaction to informational noise," Nayyem wrote on his Facebook page, commenting on the repeated inspection at the "Odrex" clinic.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Health commission previously tried to inspect LLC "Medical House", which "Odrex" was registered under. However, the clinic refused to provide medical documentation for studying the medical institution's compliance with licensing conditions. After that, the LLC was deprived of its license.

Later it became known that the medical institution was re-registered to a new legal entity. Apparently, the owners understood that the clinic would lose its license due to violations and tried to protect themselves.

However, as it turned out, LLC "Medical House "Odrex" also appears in a number of criminal proceedings related to patient deaths. Therefore, the lawyer's stories about "reaction to media noise" are nothing more than manipulation and an attempt to pressure the Ministry of Health to prevent the inspection from taking place.

At the same time, Nayyem admitted that the statements of the victims of "Odrex", as well as the injured patients, should be properly investigated, and the court will put an end to this story, and it is impossible not to agree with this statement.

"At the same time, I understand that there are people with painful personal experiences of interacting with this hospital. Their stories are important and cannot be devalued. That is why the only right way is a court hearing, where every argument will be heard, and every fact will be checked. The principled position is simple: we do not ask for leniency and do not deny the investigation," Nayyem said.

This is a promising defense position that gives hope that this time the commission will still be able to obtain the medical documentation of the clinic, where patients constantly die.

Recall

Former patients and families of the deceased have created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their own stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There you can also anonymously or openly tell your story about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Odrex
Social network
Facebook
Odesa