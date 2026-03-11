US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports

US military forces have eliminated 16 Iranian vessels designed to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil exports pass. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released video footage of the strikes after Iran vowed to completely stop oil shipments from the region to its enemies, stating that it would not allow "a single liter" to be exported. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

These events marked another escalation on the 11th day of the full-scale conflict, which has already caused a sharp rise in energy prices and a 95% reduction in tanker traffic in the Persian Gulf.

Conflicting statements and White House ultimatum

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran, demanding an immediate halt to the mining of the strategic waterway. Despite CENTCOM confirming the destruction of 16 mine-laying vessels, Trump noted on his social media that there is currently no direct confirmation of successful explosive placement directly in the strait. He emphasized that the US would use military power "of an unprecedented level" and technologies used in the fight against drug cartels to permanently eliminate any threat to shipping.

Humanitarian consequences and international reaction

US Secretary of War Pete Hegset announced a shift to more intensive strikes on Iran's military infrastructure, as the number of wounded American servicemen continues to grow.

At the same time, the situation in Iran itself remains critical: due to massive shelling of large cities, tens of thousands of civilians are forced to seek refuge in rural areas. In addition to direct confrontation with the US, Tehran has intensified attacks against targets in Bahrain and the UAE, which has led to civilian casualties in Manama and Dubai.

