Trump announced the complete destruction of ten Iranian mine vessels

US President Donald Trump claims that the American military has "completely destroyed" 10 inactive Iranian mine vessels after reports of Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

In his social media post, Trump added that "there will be more," suggesting that the US would attack additional mine vessels.

The publication notes that the statement about the attack on the vessels came shortly after two other social media posts by the US president, in which he stated that he had no reports that Iran was planting explosive mines in the strategic waterway, but also warned Tehran that if this happened, he wanted them to be immediately defused.

Trump threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences over mining the Strait of Hormuz

Add

While Donald Trump reported on US strikes on "inactive mine boats," Central Command said that American forces were striking "Iran's ability to project power at sea."

Videos posted on social media showed a series of strikes on various types of vessels, most of which are in ports.

It is unclear whether these strikes are related to those mentioned by the US president.

Recall

CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported that, according to US intelligence, Iran has begun mining the Strait of Hormuz, using small vessels that can carry 2-3 mines each.