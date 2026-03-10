$43.900.1750.710.17
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Trump announced the complete destruction of ten Iranian mine vessels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

The US President reported the elimination of ten inactive Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned of readiness for further attacks.

Trump announced the complete destruction of ten Iranian mine vessels

US President Donald Trump claims that the American military has "completely destroyed" 10 inactive Iranian mine vessels after reports of Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

In his social media post, Trump added that "there will be more," suggesting that the US would attack additional mine vessels.

The publication notes that the statement about the attack on the vessels came shortly after two other social media posts by the US president, in which he stated that he had no reports that Iran was planting explosive mines in the strategic waterway, but also warned Tehran that if this happened, he wanted them to be immediately defused.

Trump threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences over mining the Strait of Hormuz10.03.26, 22:09 • 868 views

Add

While Donald Trump reported on US strikes on "inactive mine boats," Central Command said that American forces were striking "Iran's ability to project power at sea."

Videos posted on social media showed a series of strikes on various types of vessels, most of which are in ports.

It is unclear whether these strikes are related to those mentioned by the US president.

Recall

CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported that, according to US intelligence, Iran has begun mining the Strait of Hormuz, using small vessels that can carry 2-3 mines each.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran