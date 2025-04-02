António Guterres

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7290 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14963 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56085 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198913 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114820 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377797 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301881 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212467 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243526 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254761 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118961 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198797 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377679 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248014 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301804 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10531 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35696 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63999 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50029 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120348 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

António Guterres

News by theme

IAEA head Grossi is "seriously considering" running for UN Secretary-General

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.

Politics • April 2, 10:55 AM • 14947 views

Zelensky believes that Ukraine would agree to talk not to Putin, but to another representative of Russia

The President of Ukraine has stated his readiness to negotiate with representatives of Russian business and the opposition who are interested in ending the war, instead of Putin. He stressed the need to respect the legitimate government in Ukraine.

War • March 28, 10:29 PM • 16090 views

Guterres rejected Putin's call for a "temporary administration" in Ukraine

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that Ukraine has a legitimate government that must be respected. He also noted that the UN is not currently involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Politics • March 28, 05:52 PM • 30649 views

A contingent under the auspices of the UN from Asia and South America may be sent to Ukraine - media

In the event of a peace agreement, a contingent from Asia and South America under the auspices of the UN may be sent to Ukraine. It is also possible to deploy military personnel from the EU on the borders.

War • March 22, 03:05 PM • 520963 views

Macron considers UN mission as alternative to deploying European troops to Ukraine - The Telegraph

Emmanuel Macron is discussing a mission with the UN to support a future peace deal. Together with Keir Starmer, he is forming a coalition of NATO and EU countries for a peacekeeping contingent.

War • March 21, 03:49 AM • 18933 views

Last year was the warmest in the last 175 years: why this is dangerous

According to the WMO report, 2024 was the warmest, exceeding the pre-industrial level by 1. 55°C. CO2 concentration reached its highest level in 800,000 years, and glacier melting accelerated.

News of the World • March 19, 02:12 PM • 11867 views

The UN is sounding the alarm after new large-scale Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

The UN is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the resumption of Israeli airstrikes. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed shock and called for the release of hostages.

News of the World • March 18, 10:24 AM • 11535 views

EU to discuss support for Ukraine and European defense at March summit: Costa announces Zelenskyy's speech

At the March meeting of the European Council, EU leaders will discuss support for Ukraine, investments in defense and increasing the competitiveness of the European Union. There will also be an exchange of views on the EU's multiannual budget.

War • March 14, 10:27 AM • 15440 views

UN calls to stop bloodshed in DR Congo

The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.

News of the World • February 7, 11:28 AM • 23732 views

UN chief welcomes ceasefire agreement and release of hostages in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. The UN is ready to expand humanitarian aid and support the implementation of the agreement to overcome the “catastrophic” situation.

News of the World • January 15, 10:28 PM • 22990 views

UN approves interim aid plan for Ukraine worth more than $2 billion

The WFP has approved a strategic plan to assist Ukraine for 2025-2027 with a budget of $2. 1 billion. The plan includes humanitarian assistance, demining, and support for agricultural exports.

War • November 20, 02:33 PM • 21599 views

“We must act now": UN Secretary-General responds to World Meteorological Organization's data on record temperatures

The UN Secretary-General has declared the world's insufficient adaptation to climate disasters on the eve of COP29. The world is approaching irreversible changes, including the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and Greenland glaciers.

Society • November 8, 10:32 AM • 22749 views

Financing of environmental protection activities among the countries of the world is “stuck” as the limit of public funds is reached

Rich countries have reached the limit of environmental financing, failing to raise the required $200 billion annually. At the COP16 summit, they agreed on a plan to attract private capital and are looking for new sources of funding.

News of the World • November 4, 08:17 AM • 19670 views

Renewable energy should be supported instead of fossil fuels: experts call to counter climate threat

The year 2023 set records for climate threats to human health. Experts are calling on governments to reorient their finances from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Health • October 30, 04:30 PM • 21299 views

Israel bans UNRWA from its territory

Israel has passed a law banning the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA on its territory. The reason was the suspicion of the agency's employees' involvement in the October 7 attack and cooperation with Hamas.

News of the World • October 28, 11:56 PM • 18860 views

Zelenskyy: neutrality in the war today means support for the Russian side

The President of Ukraine said that countries declaring neutrality in the war are actually supporting Russia. Zelenskyy criticized the position of the BRICS summit participants and the UN Secretary General on “neutrality.

War • October 28, 09:42 AM • 17750 views

Zelenskyy refuses visit of UN Secretary General due to his trip to Kazan - AFP

Ukraine's president will not receive Antonio Guterres because of his participation in the BRICS summit in Russia. The UN Secretary-General meets with Putin in Kazan, which drew criticism from Zelenskyy.

Politics • October 25, 12:09 PM • 15459 views

UN Secretary-General makes unexpected statement on Russia's actions at BRICS summit

During the BRICS summit in Kazan, Antonio Guterres said that Russia violated international law by invading Ukraine. At his meeting with Putin, he discussed peace, shipping security and the situation in the Middle East.

War • October 25, 08:03 AM • 16647 views

Prefers temptations in Kazan to the content of the UN Charter: Zelensky on Guterres' visit to BRICS summit

President Zelenskyy criticizes the UN Secretary General's visit to Kazan for the BRICS summit. The Crimean Platform in Latvia brings together 70 delegations to discuss the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula.

Politics • October 24, 05:04 PM • 22532 views

Zelensky on the Crimean Platform: We worked hard on the points of the Peace Formula

The Crimean Platform meeting in Latvia was attended by over 70 delegations. The participants discussed the Victory Plan and the points of the Peace Formula, in particular, the territorial integrity.

War • October 24, 04:42 PM • 30383 views

The participants of the BRICS summit adopted a final declaration: whether there is any mention of the war in Ukraine and what

The participants of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, adopted a declaration condemning “illegal sanctions. ” The war in Ukraine was mentioned in only one paragraph with vague wording, without unequivocal condemnation or support for Russia's actions.

War • October 23, 01:50 PM • 19360 views

EU comments on UN Secretary General's participation in the BRICS summit in Russian Kazan

The European Commission spokesperson commented on the UN Secretary General's participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan. The EU believes that Guterres will step up calls for Russia to stop its aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

War • October 23, 12:17 PM • 17940 views

UN Secretary-General Guterres arrives in Russia for the BRICS summit

António Guterres made an unannounced visit to Kazan at the beginning of the BRICS summit.

Politics • October 22, 10:52 PM • 20125 views

At the BRICS summit, Putin tries to prove that there is an “alternative to Western hegemony” - media

The BRICS summit in Kazan brought together world leaders, including Xi Jinping and Modi. Russia is seeking to form an alliance of developing countries to counter Western dominance.

Politics • October 22, 07:24 AM • 15185 views

Putin to meet with leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit

Russian dictator Putin will meet with the leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit. The event will be attended by representatives of 36 countries and 6 international organizations.

News of the World • October 21, 03:47 PM • 19707 views

Israel appeals to the UN to withdraw peacekeepers from southern Lebanon: Netanyahu gives reason

Israeli Prime Minister asks UN Secretary General to withdraw UNIFIL from southern Lebanon because of Hezbollah's use of human shields.

Politics • October 13, 11:39 AM • 25245 views

Syria has applied to join the BRICS

Syria has applied to join the BRICS, the country's ambassador to Russia has said. Earlier, Turkey and Azerbaijan applied for membership, and in 2024, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia joined the organization.

News of the World • October 5, 03:55 PM • 19410 views

UN Secretary General Guterres to attend BRICS summit in Russian Kazan

António Guterres will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 as an invited guest. This was announced by the head of the UN Information Center in Russia, noting that the UN Secretary-General will participate in the event.

News of the World • October 4, 03:42 PM • 17436 views

Zelensky was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but experts do not predict he will win. The committee may focus on humanitarian actors who help civilians.

Politics • October 4, 09:16 AM • 116295 views

Israel bans UN Secretary General Guterres from entering the country

Israel's Foreign Ministry banned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because of his failure to condemn Iran's attack. Israel accused Guterres of supporting terrorists and failing to respond to Hamas' actions.

News of the World • October 2, 11:03 AM • 14189 views