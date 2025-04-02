IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.
The President of Ukraine has stated his readiness to negotiate with representatives of Russian business and the opposition who are interested in ending the war, instead of Putin. He stressed the need to respect the legitimate government in Ukraine.
The UN Secretary-General emphasized that Ukraine has a legitimate government that must be respected. He also noted that the UN is not currently involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.
In the event of a peace agreement, a contingent from Asia and South America under the auspices of the UN may be sent to Ukraine. It is also possible to deploy military personnel from the EU on the borders.
Emmanuel Macron is discussing a mission with the UN to support a future peace deal. Together with Keir Starmer, he is forming a coalition of NATO and EU countries for a peacekeeping contingent.
According to the WMO report, 2024 was the warmest, exceeding the pre-industrial level by 1. 55°C. CO2 concentration reached its highest level in 800,000 years, and glacier melting accelerated.
The UN is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the resumption of Israeli airstrikes. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed shock and called for the release of hostages.
At the March meeting of the European Council, EU leaders will discuss support for Ukraine, investments in defense and increasing the competitiveness of the European Union. There will also be an exchange of views on the EU's multiannual budget.
The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. The UN is ready to expand humanitarian aid and support the implementation of the agreement to overcome the “catastrophic” situation.
The WFP has approved a strategic plan to assist Ukraine for 2025-2027 with a budget of $2. 1 billion. The plan includes humanitarian assistance, demining, and support for agricultural exports.
The UN Secretary-General has declared the world's insufficient adaptation to climate disasters on the eve of COP29. The world is approaching irreversible changes, including the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and Greenland glaciers.
Rich countries have reached the limit of environmental financing, failing to raise the required $200 billion annually. At the COP16 summit, they agreed on a plan to attract private capital and are looking for new sources of funding.
The year 2023 set records for climate threats to human health. Experts are calling on governments to reorient their finances from fossil fuels to clean energy.
Israel has passed a law banning the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA on its territory. The reason was the suspicion of the agency's employees' involvement in the October 7 attack and cooperation with Hamas.
The President of Ukraine said that countries declaring neutrality in the war are actually supporting Russia. Zelenskyy criticized the position of the BRICS summit participants and the UN Secretary General on “neutrality.
Ukraine's president will not receive Antonio Guterres because of his participation in the BRICS summit in Russia. The UN Secretary-General meets with Putin in Kazan, which drew criticism from Zelenskyy.
During the BRICS summit in Kazan, Antonio Guterres said that Russia violated international law by invading Ukraine. At his meeting with Putin, he discussed peace, shipping security and the situation in the Middle East.
President Zelenskyy criticizes the UN Secretary General's visit to Kazan for the BRICS summit. The Crimean Platform in Latvia brings together 70 delegations to discuss the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula.
The Crimean Platform meeting in Latvia was attended by over 70 delegations. The participants discussed the Victory Plan and the points of the Peace Formula, in particular, the territorial integrity.
The participants of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, adopted a declaration condemning “illegal sanctions. ” The war in Ukraine was mentioned in only one paragraph with vague wording, without unequivocal condemnation or support for Russia's actions.
The European Commission spokesperson commented on the UN Secretary General's participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan. The EU believes that Guterres will step up calls for Russia to stop its aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
The BRICS summit in Kazan brought together world leaders, including Xi Jinping and Modi. Russia is seeking to form an alliance of developing countries to counter Western dominance.
Russian dictator Putin will meet with the leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit. The event will be attended by representatives of 36 countries and 6 international organizations.
Israeli Prime Minister asks UN Secretary General to withdraw UNIFIL from southern Lebanon because of Hezbollah's use of human shields.
Syria has applied to join the BRICS, the country's ambassador to Russia has said. Earlier, Turkey and Azerbaijan applied for membership, and in 2024, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia joined the organization.
António Guterres will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 as an invited guest. This was announced by the head of the UN Information Center in Russia, noting that the UN Secretary-General will participate in the event.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but experts do not predict he will win. The committee may focus on humanitarian actors who help civilians.
Israel's Foreign Ministry banned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because of his failure to condemn Iran's attack. Israel accused Guterres of supporting terrorists and failing to respond to Hamas' actions.