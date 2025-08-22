Global food security authority confirms famine in Gaza

The global food security monitoring system IPC has for the first time officially confirmed signs of famine in the Gaza Strip. According to its data, more than 514,000 people – almost a quarter of the enclave's population – are already suffering from critical food shortages. By the end of September, this figure could rise to 641,000 people, a significant portion of whom live in the most affected regions – Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Yunis.

Experts explain: for a region to be officially recognized as experiencing famine, a number of criteria must be met – at least 20% of the population in a state of acute food shortage, every third child must be emaciated from malnutrition, and the mortality rate must reach two cases per 10,000 people daily.

In Gaza, these indicators have not yet been exceeded, but humanitarian organizations warn: conditions already meet the definition of "starvation, destitution, and death."

The UN, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and a number of European states have stated that the crisis has reached "unimaginable proportions." UN Secretary-General António Guterres had previously called the situation an "epic humanitarian catastrophe."

At the same time, Israel, which controls access to Gaza, rejects these accusations. The Israeli military agency COGAT states that reports of famine are a "false campaign" by Hamas and the UN. They insist that humanitarian aid is arriving, but it is being intercepted by militants, which Hamas categorically denies.

This is the fifth time in the last 14 years that the IPC has recognized the existence of famine conditions in the world. Previously, similar situations were recorded in Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 65% of Americans believe that the US should help the starving in Gaza, despite President Donald Trump recently stating the opposite, which caused controversy within his party.

The war between Israel and Hamas has been ongoing since October 7, 2023. Since the start of hostilities, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 62,000 Palestinians have died. International mediators from the US, Qatar, and Egypt are still trying to negotiate a settlement of the conflict.

Israel will resume negotiations with Hamas on the release of hostages, but the offensive on Gaza will continue. The IDF calls on medics and international organizations to evacuate to southern Gaza.

On August 20, the Israel Defense Forces began an offensive on Gaza City, controlling its outskirts. The IDF plans to call up 80,000 reservists for the operation.