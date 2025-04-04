The movie "Snow White" has found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for various political positions. Disney has restricted media access and changed the premiere location.
A telephone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and U. S. Secretary of State Rubio on the initiative of the American side. The parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and prepare for a meeting at the highest level.
On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.
Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.
The pope called on the international community to reach a ceasefire on all fronts by Christmas. The pontiff prayed for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East and other conflict regions.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant. The ICC also rejected Israel's appeal against the situation in Palestine.
At the BRICS summit in Kazan, the leaders discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Xi Jinping called for a political settlement in Ukraine and de-escalation in the Middle East.
The Arctic Global Seed Vault has been replenished with 30,000 new accessions from 21 countries. This is the largest addition since 2020, reflecting growing concerns about the threat of conflict and climate change to food security.
Kyiv is planning to host the third food summit in November. Minister Sibiga discussed Black Sea security with his Turkish counterpart and emphasized Russian attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.
October 21 is World Iodine Deficiency Day. Iodine is critically important for health, but 30% of the world's population lives in conditions of acute iodine deficiency, which can lead to serious health problems.
Iran's mission to the UN said that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will strengthen the “spirit of resistance. ” Iranian diplomats called Sinwar a “martyr” and an example for young people, emphasizing the continuation of resistance.
The Russian Federation damaged more than 300 port infrastructure facilities and 23 civilian vessels. More than 100,000 tons of agricultural products were destroyed, said Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga.
Vitaliy Koval met with FAO Director General Qiu Duanyu in Italy. The parties discussed programs to support farmers, exports of value-added products and new areas of cooperation between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and FAO.
More than a thousand people took to the streets of Havana in support of Palestine. Among the demonstrators were Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, other leaders and Palestinian medical students.
South Korean writer Han Kang, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, refused to hold celebrations and press conferences because of the wars in the world. She considers it inappropriate to celebrate against the backdrop of “tragic events.
In the National Gallery of London, activists tried to paste a photo of a woman with a child in Gaza onto Picasso's painting “Motherhood. ” Two people were arrested, and the painting was not damaged.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East a year after Hamas attacked Israel. The Ministry calls for an end to violence and the realization of the two-state solution.
Saudi Arabia has announced the formation of an international alliance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution. The alliance includes Arab, Muslim and European countries, and the first meetings will be held in Riyadh and Brussels.
Mahmoud Abbas has appealed to the UN General Assembly to stop the military operations in the Gaza Strip. He claims that Israeli attacks have virtually destroyed the region, making it uninhabitable.
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months. The resolution also calls for the evacuation of settlers, the dismantling of the wall, and the return of confiscated property.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 150 incidents have occurred that have affected humanitarian aid. Despite this, Ukraine continues to help other countries by sending food.
Humanitarian aid from Ukraine in the form of 1000 tons of flour has been delivered to Gaza. It is already being used to bake bread for 100,000 people a month, and another 6,000 tons are planned to be delivered.
A new batch of humanitarian aid from Ukraine has arrived in Mauritania. 538 tons of vegetable oil provided with the support of Finland and WFP will provide food for the poor and refugees in the Mbera camp.
Members of the UN Security Council condemned the assassination of Ismail Khania in Iran and called for diplomatic efforts. Iran blamed the United States and Israel, threatening to retaliate, and Palestine called for an end to the escalation in the Middle East.
Ukraine has sent 1000 tons of wheat flour to Palestine as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program. In total, it is planned to deliver more than 7,000 tons of flour and 750 tons of oil to help families in the Gaza Strip.
On Tuesday, July 9, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting, which was urgently initiated by Ukraine in the wake of the latest massive missile attack by Russia, during which a missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.
Four Palestinian protesters have been arrested after climbing onto the roof of the Australian parliament building to unfurl placards criticizing the war in Gaza.
Turkish President Erdogan called on Russia to find a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine, suggesting that Turkey prepare the basis for a ceasefire agreement and a fair peaceful settlement that would satisfy both sides.
Thousands of people protested in France against the victory of the far-right National Union party of Marine Le Pen in the first round of elections.
Armenia recognizes the state of Palestine and joins countries that support the two-state principle as the only way to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and establish peace and stability in the Middle East.