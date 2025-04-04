The State of Palestine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15919 views

06:32 PM • 29114 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64971 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214080 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122757 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392002 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310879 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213784 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

03:59 PM • 15011 views

05:58 PM • 14305 views
April 4, 02:15 PM • 132071 views

"Snow White" remake has become an arena for new cultural wars: Disney is once again at the center of controversy

The movie "Snow White" has found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for various political positions. Disney has restricted media access and changed the premiere location.

News of the World • March 21, 02:59 PM • 97334 views

Russia says Rubio and Lavrov spoke by phone

A telephone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and U. S. Secretary of State Rubio on the initiative of the American side. The parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and prepare for a meeting at the highest level.

Politics • February 15, 07:40 PM • 50617 views

Reproductive Health Day, International Day of Science and Humanism: what else is celebrated on February 12

On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.

Society • February 12, 04:30 AM • 26568 views

Six embassies in Kyiv were damaged by the Russian strike: Foreign Ministry reports on the aftermath

Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.

War • December 20, 11:54 AM • 19751 views

​Pope calls for an agreement on a cease-fire on all fronts before Christmas

The pope called on the international community to reach a ceasefire on all fronts by Christmas. The pontiff prayed for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East and other conflict regions.

War • December 8, 03:22 PM • 51202 views

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant. The ICC also rejected Israel's appeal against the situation in Palestine.

News of the World • November 21, 12:06 PM • 15971 views

Putin and Xi Jinping discuss wars in Ukraine and the Middle East at the BRICS summit

At the BRICS summit in Kazan, the leaders discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Xi Jinping called for a political settlement in Ukraine and de-escalation in the Middle East.

War • October 24, 01:46 PM • 20513 views

Doomsday Seed Vault in the Arctic receives 30,000 new samples for storage

The Arctic Global Seed Vault has been replenished with 30,000 new accessions from 21 countries. This is the largest addition since 2020, reflecting growing concerns about the threat of conflict and climate change to food security.

News of the World • October 23, 11:46 PM • 22865 views

Kyiv to hold third food summit in November - MFA

Kyiv is planning to host the third food summit in November. Minister Sibiga discussed Black Sea security with his Turkish counterpart and emphasized Russian attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Politics • October 21, 10:31 AM • 15822 views

October 21: World Iodine Deficiency Day, International Nachos Day

October 21 is World Iodine Deficiency Day. Iodine is critically important for health, but 30% of the world's population lives in conditions of acute iodine deficiency, which can lead to serious health problems.

UNN Lite • October 21, 03:07 AM • 142365 views

Iran says Hamas leader's death will strengthen “spirit of resistance”

Iran's mission to the UN said that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will strengthen the “spirit of resistance. ” Iranian diplomats called Sinwar a “martyr” and an example for young people, emphasizing the continuation of resistance.

News of the World • October 18, 03:05 AM • 19673 views

During the full-scale invasion, Russia carried out more than 50 attacks on Ukrainian ports - Sibir

The Russian Federation damaged more than 300 port infrastructure facilities and 23 civilian vessels. More than 100,000 tons of agricultural products were destroyed, said Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga.

War • October 16, 01:20 PM • 14510 views

Women and veterans learn agricultural professions: Ukraine is implementing new programs in the agricultural sector with UN support

Vitaliy Koval met with FAO Director General Qiu Duanyu in Italy. The parties discussed programs to support farmers, exports of value-added products and new areas of cooperation between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and FAO.

Economy • October 15, 01:39 PM • 54056 views

Cuba hosts pro-Palestinian rallies led by the country's president

More than a thousand people took to the streets of Havana in support of Palestine. Among the demonstrators were Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, other leaders and Palestinian medical students.

News of the World • October 15, 07:39 AM • 11480 views

Nobel Prize winner Han Kang refuses to hold press conferences because of wars in the world

South Korean writer Han Kang, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, refused to hold celebrations and press conferences because of the wars in the world. She considers it inappropriate to celebrate against the backdrop of “tragic events.

Culture • October 12, 10:09 PM • 20792 views

In London, activists tried to cover a Picasso painting with photos from Gaza and were detained

In the National Gallery of London, activists tried to paste a photo of a woman with a child in Gaza onto Picasso's painting “Motherhood. ” Two people were arrested, and the painting was not damaged.

Culture • October 9, 06:27 PM • 20315 views

The past year has multiplied human pain and suffering: the Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East a year after Hamas attacked Israel. The Ministry calls for an end to violence and the realization of the two-state solution.

War • October 7, 07:09 PM • 49192 views

At the UN, Saudi Arabia announces an international alliance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the principle of two states

Saudi Arabia has announced the formation of an international alliance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution. The alliance includes Arab, Muslim and European countries, and the first meetings will be held in Riyadh and Brussels.

News of the World • September 27, 01:32 PM • 13773 views

Palestinian President calls on the UN to stop fighting in Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas has appealed to the UN General Assembly to stop the military operations in the Gaza Strip. He claims that Israeli attacks have virtually destroyed the region, making it uninhabitable.

News of the World • September 26, 11:01 PM • 18568 views

UN adopts resolution that Israel must withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months. The resolution also calls for the evacuation of settlers, the dismantling of the wall, and the return of confiscated property.

News of the World • September 19, 05:43 AM • 13535 views

More than 50 humanitarian workers killed or wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of full-scale war - MFA

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 150 incidents have occurred that have affected humanitarian aid. Despite this, Ukraine continues to help other countries by sending food.

Society • August 19, 09:52 AM • 21283 views

1000 tons of flour sent by Ukraine to help the population delivered to Gaza

Humanitarian aid from Ukraine in the form of 1000 tons of flour has been delivered to Gaza. It is already being used to bake bread for 100,000 people a month, and another 6,000 tons are planned to be delivered.

Politics • August 13, 07:29 AM • 92755 views

Grain from Ukraine: Ukraine supplies 538 tons of oil to Mauritania

A new batch of humanitarian aid from Ukraine has arrived in Mauritania. 538 tons of vegetable oil provided with the support of Finland and WFP will provide food for the poor and refugees in the Mbera camp.

Economy • August 5, 06:24 PM • 101919 views

UN Security Council countries condemn assassination of Hamas leader, call for diplomacy

Members of the UN Security Council condemned the assassination of Ismail Khania in Iran and called for diplomatic efforts. Iran blamed the United States and Israel, threatening to retaliate, and Palestine called for an end to the escalation in the Middle East.

News of the World • August 1, 06:04 AM • 21208 views

Palestine receives first batch of aid under the Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine has sent 1000 tons of wheat flour to Palestine as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program. In total, it is planned to deliver more than 7,000 tons of flour and 750 tons of oil to help families in the Gaza Strip.

Economy • July 18, 11:19 AM • 21733 views

UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine to be held tomorrow

On Tuesday, July 9, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting, which was urgently initiated by Ukraine in the wake of the latest massive missile attack by Russia, during which a missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

War • July 8, 03:43 PM • 67830 views

Pro-Palestinian protesters climbed onto the roof of Australia's parliament, then were led away by police

Four Palestinian protesters have been arrested after climbing onto the roof of the Australian parliament building to unfurl placards criticizing the war in Gaza.

News of the World • July 4, 07:46 AM • 17474 views

Erdogan calls for talks between Russia and Ukraine at meeting with Putin

Turkish President Erdogan called on Russia to find a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine, suggesting that Turkey prepare the basis for a ceasefire agreement and a fair peaceful settlement that would satisfy both sides.

Politics • July 3, 03:50 PM • 32563 views

Protests in France over Le Pen's victory in the first round of elections

Thousands of people protested in France against the victory of the far-right National Union party of Marine Le Pen in the first round of elections.

Society • July 1, 03:47 AM • 61908 views

Armenia recognizes Palestine as a sovereign state

Armenia recognizes the state of Palestine and joins countries that support the two-state principle as the only way to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and establish peace and stability in the Middle East.

News of the World • June 21, 03:49 PM • 21855 views