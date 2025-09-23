"Hamas will have no role in governing" Palestine - President Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas stated that Hamas will not participate in the future governance of Palestine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Abbas's video address at the UN General Assembly.

Details

The President of the Palestinian Authority spoke via video link, as the US did not issue him a visa for personal attendance at the UN. In his speech, he outlined plans for the future structure of Gaza.

Hamas will have no role in governance. Hamas and other groups must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority - he stated.

The main thesis of his speech was the demand for complete demilitarization and the removal of Hamas from power.

We want a single, united state without weapons, a state with a single law and a single legitimate security force. We emphasize our condemnation of the crimes of the occupation. We also condemn the killings and detentions of civilians, including the actions of Hamas on October 7, 2023 - Abbas emphasized.

At the end of his speech, he promised reforms and democratic elections within one year after the establishment of a ceasefire. He noted that the vote would take place under international supervision to ensure its transparency and legitimacy.

