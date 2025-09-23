$41.250.00
September 22, 08:12 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Hamas will have no role in governing" Palestine - President Abbas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas stated that Hamas will have no role in governing Palestine. He called for complete demilitarization and elections within a year after a ceasefire.

"Hamas will have no role in governing" Palestine - President Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas stated that Hamas will not participate in the future governance of Palestine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Abbas's video address at the UN General Assembly.

Details

The President of the Palestinian Authority spoke via video link, as the US did not issue him a visa for personal attendance at the UN. In his speech, he outlined plans for the future structure of Gaza.

Hamas will have no role in governance. Hamas and other groups must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority

- he stated.

The main thesis of his speech was the demand for complete demilitarization and the removal of Hamas from power.

We want a single, united state without weapons, a state with a single law and a single legitimate security force. We emphasize our condemnation of the crimes of the occupation. We also condemn the killings and detentions of civilians, including the actions of Hamas on October 7, 2023

- Abbas emphasized.

At the end of his speech, he promised reforms and democratic elections within one year after the establishment of a ceasefire. He noted that the vote would take place under international supervision to ensure its transparency and legitimacy.

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made corresponding statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and a two-state solution to the conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly announced France's official recognition of the state of Palestine. This decision was made to preserve the possibility of resolving the conflict based on the two-state principle.

Prince Albert II of Monaco announced the formal recognition of the Palestinian state at the UN summit. This decision supports the existence of Israel and the recognition of Palestine within the framework of international law.

Belgium and Luxembourg recognized the independence of the Palestinian state, joining France, Britain, Monaco, Canada, and Australia. The Belgian Prime Minister noted that legal recognition is possible after the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas.

Malta officially recognized Palestinian statehood, emphasizing support for a two-state solution and the exclusion of Hamas from a future government. Prime Minister Robert Abela announced this at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

21.09.25, 17:52

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
