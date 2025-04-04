Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.
The European Union court rejected the claims of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko and his wife to cancel sanctions. The couple tried to remove the obligation to report assets in the EU.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.
Prince Frederick de Nassau died on March 1 at the age of 22 after a long battle with a rare mitochondrial disease associated with PolG genes.
The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.
The 75th Berlin Film Festival will screen the Ukrainian film Time Tape about schools during the war. The 19 films in competition also include new works by Richard Linklater and Lucille Hadzihalilovic.
The EU Court of Justice has rejected an appeal by Oleksandr Vinokurov to lift sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine. Lavrov's son-in-law, who is the president of Marathon Group and a shareholder in Magnit, remains under restrictive measures.
European countries are ready to join in establishing peace in Ukraine.
Coca-Cola is recalling batches of drinks due to elevated chlorate content in Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Luxembourg. Products in cans and bottles sold since November may pose a health risk.
Archaeologists have discovered a treasure trove of 141 Roman gold coins dating back 1700 years near the foundation of a Roman fort. The finds include three rare coins depicting the usurper Eugenius, who ruled for only two years.
Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg have provided Ukraine with equipment worth more than €3. 3 million as part of an IT coalition. The delivery includes laptops, tablets, and equipment for Oberig and the Armed Forces data center.
Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, announced his abdication on October 3, 2025. The throne will pass to his son, Grand Duke Guillaume, who has already been appointed as a representative viceroy.
European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has called for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. The EU is reassessing the risks of such a move amid a possible reduction in US aid.
EU and US companies continue to supply weapons to Russia through intermediary countries. Arms exports to Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other countries have increased 2.5 times in three years, from where they end up in Russia.
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier betel has spoken out against Ukraine's accession to NATO due to the risk of new conflicts. At the same time, Luxembourg supports Ukraine's membership in the EU.
The United States has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 7 725 million. Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Luxembourg also provide additional support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of a Russian missile strike on the village of Tsarichanka, 4 people were killed, a residential building and a shop were damaged. Ukraine receives new military aid packages from its allies.
The UK has allocated 9. 5m dollars for new attack and reconnaissance drones for Ukraine. Additionally, the coalition will receive 16m pounds from Germany, Canada and Luxembourg.
Istanbul authorities are launching a free travel program for 237,893 unemployed residents of the city. Each participant will receive 96 free rides for 3 months via an app or QR code.
In December, the partners will approve plans to assist Ukraine within the framework of the capability coalitions for the coming years. This will help to better understand the needs of the Defense Forces and ensure the implementation of the Victory Plan.
The European Court of Justice did not uphold Sony's request to strengthen the protection of consoles from third-party software. The court ruled that programs that temporarily change data in the console's memory do not infringe copyright.
12 EU countries have called on the European Commission to support the creation of energy associations to reduce energy prices. They presented a joint document at a meeting of EU energy ministers, emphasizing the importance of cross-border cooperation.
The IT coalition has accumulated 157 million euros for Ukraine since September 2023. 99 million has already been transferred in the form of equipment and software, including 87 million from Germany in SAP licenses.
Luxembourg hosts the second ministerial meeting of the Albanian EU Accession Conference. Negotiations on Cluster 1 “Fundamentals”, which includes 8 key areas and chapters, were opened.
David Lammy will join EU ministers in Luxembourg to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine. The visit is part of the new British government's efforts to “reset” relations with the EU.
The European Court of Justice has ruled that certain FIFA rules on player transfers are in conflict with EU legislation on the free movement of workers. The decision may have significant implications for the transfer market.
Luxembourg has joined the Drone Coalition initiative, established in February 2024. It is expected that the accumulated 50 million euros will be used to purchase another 20-30 thousand drones for Ukraine.