Ukraine rose to 73rd place in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world

Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.

Society • April 3, 05:19 AM • 7754 views

The EU court refused to lift sanctions against the family of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko - media

The European Union court rejected the claims of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko and his wife to cancel sanctions. The couple tried to remove the obligation to report assets in the EU.

News of the World • April 2, 09:36 AM • 12616 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121466 views

Ukraine has joined the UN complaint over Russian satellite disruption - report

Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.

War • March 18, 09:47 AM • 101232 views

An emotional video of Prince Frederick, who died at the age of 22 due to a rare disease, has been published

Prince Frederick de Nassau died on March 1 at the age of 22 after a long battle with a rare mitochondrial disease associated with PolG genes.

Health • March 12, 01:12 PM • 13695 views

Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.

Politics • February 21, 09:11 PM • 33276 views

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation

The 75th Berlin Film Festival will screen the Ukrainian film Time Tape about schools during the war. The 19 films in competition also include new works by Richard Linklater and Lucille Hadzihalilovic.

Culture • February 13, 07:01 AM • 142283 views

Son-in-law of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov loses EU court case to lift sanctions

The EU Court of Justice has rejected an appeal by Oleksandr Vinokurov to lift sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine. Lavrov's son-in-law, who is the president of Marathon Group and a shareholder in Magnit, remains under restrictive measures.

News of the World • January 29, 04:35 PM • 27850 views

Kravchuk: Europe wants to be involved in establishing peace in Ukraine

European countries are ready to join in establishing peace in Ukraine.

War • January 28, 10:10 PM • 91782 views

Coca-Cola recalls beverages in several European countries due to high chlorate content

Coca-Cola is recalling batches of drinks due to elevated chlorate content in Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Luxembourg. Products in cans and bottles sold since November may pose a health risk.

Health • January 28, 07:47 AM • 39116 views

Archaeologists find gold coins depicting an illegal emperor of the Roman Empire

Archaeologists have discovered a treasure trove of 141 Roman gold coins dating back 1700 years near the foundation of a Roman fort. The finds include three rare coins depicting the usurper Eugenius, who ruled for only two years.

Culture • January 12, 08:08 AM • 81428 views

Ukraine received over EUR 3.3 million in assistance from partners within the IT Coalition

Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg have provided Ukraine with equipment worth more than €3. 3 million as part of an IT coalition. The delivery includes laptops, tablets, and equipment for Oberig and the Armed Forces data center.

War • January 3, 10:09 AM • 25738 views

Grand Duke of Luxembourg is going to abdicate in favor of his son: date announced

Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, announced his abdication on October 3, 2025. The throne will pass to his son, Grand Duke Guillaume, who has already been appointed as a representative viceroy.

News of the World • December 25, 01:01 PM • 16122 views

EU economic chief open to confiscation of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has called for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. The EU is reassessing the risks of such a move amid a possible reduction in US aid.

Economy • December 20, 08:12 AM • 19667 views

Russia buys rifles and ammunition from the EU and the US despite sanctions - media

EU and US companies continue to supply weapons to Russia through intermediary countries. Arms exports to Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other countries have increased 2.5 times in three years, from where they end up in Russia.

War • December 12, 02:56 AM • 104407 views

"There would be the possibility of new conflicts": the head of diplomacy of Luxembourg spoke out against Ukraine's accession to NATO

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier betel has spoken out against Ukraine's accession to NATO due to the risk of new conflicts. At the same time, Luxembourg supports Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Politics • December 4, 08:18 AM • 16915 views

The United States is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine: what is known about 7 725 million

The United States has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 7 725 million. Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Luxembourg also provide additional support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • November 30, 10:33 PM • 36507 views

Extremely vile terror, 4 people were killed: Zelensky gave details about the Russian strike on the Dnipro region

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the village of Tsarichanka, 4 people were killed, a residential building and a shop were damaged. Ukraine receives new military aid packages from its allies.

Society • November 30, 06:52 PM • 43238 views

UK allocates Ukraine more than 9.5 million dollars for drones

The UK has allocated 9. 5m dollars for new attack and reconnaissance drones for Ukraine. Additionally, the coalition will receive 16m pounds from Germany, Canada and Luxembourg.

War • November 19, 06:00 PM • 27015 views

In Istanbul, the unemployed will be able to use public transport for free

Istanbul authorities are launching a free travel program for 237,893 unemployed residents of the city. Each participant will receive 96 free rides for 3 months via an app or QR code.

News of the World • November 1, 07:52 AM • 16979 views

Partners to approve plans to assist Ukraine within the framework of capability coalitions for several years - Ministry of Defense

In December, the partners will approve plans to assist Ukraine within the framework of the capability coalitions for the coming years. This will help to better understand the needs of the Defense Forces and ensure the implementation of the Victory Plan.

War • October 18, 07:56 AM • 15129 views

Sony loses in the European Court of Justice in a dispute over “cheat” software

The European Court of Justice did not uphold Sony's request to strengthen the protection of consoles from third-party software. The court ruled that programs that temporarily change data in the console's memory do not infringe copyright.

Technologies • October 17, 12:16 PM • 10306 views

To reduce energy prices: 12 EU countries call for support for cross-border cooperation in the electricity sector

12 EU countries have called on the European Commission to support the creation of energy associations to reduce energy prices. They presented a joint document at a meeting of EU energy ministers, emphasizing the importance of cross-border cooperation.

News of the World • October 16, 08:36 AM • 13771 views

IT coalition raises 157 million euros to support Ukraine

The IT coalition has accumulated 157 million euros for Ukraine since September 2023. 99 million has already been transferred in the form of equipment and software, including 87 million from Germany in SAP licenses.

Politics • October 16, 08:30 AM • 12903 views

EU starts actual membership talks with Albania

Luxembourg hosts the second ministerial meeting of the Albanian EU Accession Conference. Negotiations on Cluster 1 “Fundamentals”, which includes 8 key areas and chapters, were opened.

News of the World • October 15, 10:42 AM • 10673 views

For the first time in 2 years: British Foreign Secretary to join EU ministers for talks on the Middle East and Ukraine

David Lammy will join EU ministers in Luxembourg to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine. The visit is part of the new British government's efforts to “reset” relations with the EU.

Politics • October 14, 05:52 AM • 16171 views

EU court: FIFA transfer rules violate law on free movement of workers

The European Court of Justice has ruled that certain FIFA rules on player transfers are in conflict with EU legislation on the free movement of workers. The decision may have significant implications for the transfer market.

Sports • October 4, 10:20 AM • 14520 views

It is the 17th country: Luxembourg joins the Drone Coalition

Luxembourg has joined the Drone Coalition initiative, established in February 2024. It is expected that the accumulated 50 million euros will be used to purchase another 20-30 thousand drones for Ukraine.

Politics • October 3, 11:12 AM • 12664 views