Bulgaria is ready to provide Putin with an air corridor for a trip to Budapest – Foreign Minister Georgiev

Bulgaria has stated its readiness to allow Vladimir Putin's plane to fly over its territory if the Russian leader officially requests it to reach Budapest for a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump. This was announced by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev, UNN reports.

Details

Georgiev, during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, answering a question from Bulgarian National Radio journalist Angelina Piskova, stated that his country could grant permission for Putin's plane to fly en route to Budapest for talks with Trump.

When efforts are made to achieve peace, if the condition for this is to hold a meeting, then it is most logical that such a meeting be mediated in all possible ways. - Georgiev noted.

To a clarifying question whether this means that Sofia is ready to open its airspace for the Russian plane, the minister answered briefly but tellingly: "How is it proposed to hold a meeting if one of the participants cannot arrive at it?"

