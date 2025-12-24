Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - media

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 5428 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 5972 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 11421 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 28648 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 45433 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 60855 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 67945 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41426 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 51666 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22250 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1m/s
69%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speechDecember 24, 02:54 AM • 8648 views
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilitiesDecember 24, 04:01 AM • 7388 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 19205 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 11266 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 13162 views
Publications
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 5438 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 60860 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 37360 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 67951 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 51670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 11278 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 4020 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 31444 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 28713 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 31782 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Washington Post

Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to withdraw Ukrainian troops from parts of eastern Donetsk Oblast to create a demilitarized zone. This is a potential condition for peace talks, although Russia has not shown willingness to withdraw its troops.

Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to withdraw Ukrainian troops from parts of the eastern Donetsk region still controlled by Kyiv and create a demilitarized zone under potential peace terms, UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

Why it matters

The publication notes that positions on territory have repeatedly stalled US-backed peace talks, which seemed irreconcilable since President Donald Trump's re-election to a second term. However, Zelenskyy's comments hint that weeks of exhaustive discussions have led to steps toward an agreement to end Europe's largest land war in decades, although obstacles to signing a final agreement still remain.

What you need to know

Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday that one option could be to create a "free economic zone" in demilitarized areas of eastern Ukraine, the publication notes. However, Russia would also have to withdraw its troops from parts of the east, but Moscow has shown no willingness to do so, Newsweek emphasizes.

Kyiv's leadership will put this issue to a public vote. The second option outlined by the Ukrainian president could effectively freeze the conflict in four mainland regions that would be controlled by international forces.

The publication adds that Russia has claimed the annexation of two eastern Ukrainian regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – together known as Donbas – as well as the country's southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula south of the mainland in 2014.

Russia is unwilling to relinquish its claims to these five regions, while Kyiv consistently promises to reclaim these territories and argues that ceding land would contradict its constitution, Newsweek adds.

President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails24.12.25, 10:22 • 11425 views

Several other issues, including the size of the Ukrainian armed forces and who controls nuclear facilities, also consistently hinder negotiations. Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian negotiators "have not reached a consensus" with the US on Donetsk or on who will be responsible for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, which has been under Russian control since the first days of the full-scale war in 2022.

"But we have largely agreed on most positions," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

On December 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received a "detailed report" from the representatives of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks, Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, indicating that as a result of meetings with the American team in Miami, USA, "drafts of several documents have been prepared," including "on security guarantees, on reconstruction, and on the basic framework for ending this war," and that "the continuation of dialogue with America" is expected.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
US Elections
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Rustem Umerov
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine