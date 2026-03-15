Donald Tusk stated a real threat of Poland's withdrawal from the European Union

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the threat of the country's withdrawal from the European Union is real. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to Tusk, he will do everything possible to stop Polexit.

Today, this is a real threat! Both the confederations (the "Konfederacja" and "Konfederacja Korony Polskiej" parties - ed.) and most of the "Law and Justice" (PiS) party want this. Nawrocki is their patron. Russia, the American MAGA party, and the European right, led by Orban, want to destroy the EU. This would be a disaster for Poland. I will do everything I can to stop them. - Tusk promised.

Recall

In his New Year's address, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk advised Europe and Europeans to follow his country's example.

Tusk reacted to Nawrocki's veto and launched Plan B for rearmament