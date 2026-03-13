Tusk reacted to Nawrocki's veto and launched Plan B for rearmament

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the government was prepared for a possible veto by President Karol Nawrocki on the SAFE EU rearmament program bill. This is reported by UNN with reference to Polska Agencja Prasowa.

Details

The head of the Polish government stated that he was prepared for such a possibility. He emphasized that the government wanted to officially launch the SAFE program together with the president on the 27th anniversary of Poland's accession to NATO.

At the same time, the press service of the Polish government reported that at an extraordinary meeting, the government adopted a resolution on the "Polska Zbrojna" program.

This is plan "B" after the President's veto of the law that allowed the use of almost 200 billion zlotys from the SAFE program - the government's post says.

This program provides for the following:

the Minister of Defense will play a leading role in coordinating the implementation of tasks financed by SAFE;

the budget of the Ministry of National Defense is guaranteed;

the loan from SAFE will be transferred by Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego to the Armed Forces Support Fund;

anti-corruption and counter-intelligence coverage related to the use of money from SAFE is provided.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki initiated the SAFE 0% plan for army modernization.