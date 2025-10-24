$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29143 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23451 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28038 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24585 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40960 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25693 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20039 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28175 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76107 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
News by theme
The National Bank sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro: official exchange rates for October 24

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 41. 89 hryvnias, and the euro at 48.55 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged, while in banks, the rates fluctuate.

Economy • October 24, 05:02 AM • 3152 views
Official exchange rates for October 23: dollar up 1 kopeck, euro down

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for October 23. The dollar rose by 1 kopeck, the euro fell by 11 kopecks, and the Polish zloty remained unchanged.

Economy • October 23, 05:00 AM • 3020 views
Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for drug possession: one of them found evidence of possible cooperation with Russians

Two Ukrainians were detained in Poland for drug possession, but one of them was found to have evidence of possible cooperation with Russian intelligence. He was transmitting photos and coordinates of military facilities to a Russian-speaking person.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 10:26 AM • 2383 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto

In the second quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by 5. 4%, and rents by 3.2% compared to the same quarter of 2024. London and Paris remain leaders in the highest rental prices.

Economy • October 22, 09:28 AM • 30967 views
National Bank strengthened hryvnia: official exchange rates for October 22

The National Bank set the official dollar exchange rate at 41. 74 hryvnias, which is 1 kopeck less than on Tuesday. The official euro exchange rate is 48.47 hryvnias, down by 19 kopecks.

Economy • October 22, 05:04 AM • 2512 views
Dollar rises, euro falls: NBU sets exchange rates for October 21

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at 41. 75 hryvnias, raising it for the second day in a row. The euro fell in price, and the cash dollar remained unchanged.

Economy • October 21, 05:03 AM • 3213 views
Dollar rose after the weekend: NBU set the exchange rate for October 20

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for October 20 at 41. 73 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar rose by 10 kopecks, trading at 41.95 hryvnias.

Economy • October 20, 05:01 AM • 3234 views
Set fire to cars with Ukrainian license plates: 42-year-old man detained in PolandPhotoVideo

Law enforcement officers in Gdynia detained a 42-year-old man who set fire to cars with Ukrainian license plates, causing damages of 262,000 zlotys. The court arrested him for three months, and he faces up to 5 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • October 17, 05:14 PM • 3500 views
Hryvnia strengthened: NBU set dollar exchange rate for October 17

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for October 17 at 41. 64 hryvnias, which is a strengthening compared to the previous day. The euro exchange rate is 48.52 hryvnias, and the Polish zloty is 11.41 hryvnias.

Economy • October 17, 05:00 AM • 3210 views
Hryvnia loses ground again: NBU sets exchange rate for October 16

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate for October 16 at 41. 76 hryvnias, which is one kopeck more than on Wednesday. The official euro exchange rate is 48.53 hryvnias.

Economy • October 16, 05:00 AM • 5117 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU

Poland decided to transfer the functions of the CBA to the police, the Internal Security Agency, and the Tax Administration. This happened due to a loss of trust in the CBA, which became politicized and ineffective, which is an alarming signal for NABU.

Politics • October 15, 08:15 AM • 75871 views