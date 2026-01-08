Exchange rate on January 8: dollar rose to 42.72 hryvnias, euro value on interbank market exceeded 50 hryvnias

As of Thursday, January 8, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.72 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.56 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.92. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.7155 UAH (+16 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.9216 UAH (+12 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.8493 UAH (+2 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.35-42.85 UAH, the euro at 49.55-50.25 UAH, the zloty at 11.60-12.20 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.91-42.94 UAH/dollar and 50.20-50.22 UAH/euro.

Recall

According to the NBU, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 30.8% in 2025 to $57.3 billion. This is the highest figure in the history of independent Ukraine.

