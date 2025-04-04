$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

News by theme

The court upheld the impossibility of judicial appeal of PrivatBank's bail-in procedure

The Supreme Court closed the Surkis case against PrivatBank regarding 150 million dollars, confirming the legality of the bail-in procedure. NBU decisions regarding bail-in cannot be appealed.

Exchange rate on April 4: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41. 34/USD. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.05-41.15.

Exclusive

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies according to European MiCA standards. This will lead to licensing, transparency and new requirements for business, as well as changes for ordinary Ukrainians.

Exchange rates for April 3: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 3162 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 6 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is traded at a rate of 41.67-41.05 UAH.

How paper for Ukrainian hryvnia is made: the Money Museum has opened the curtain

The NBU Money Museum spoke about the production of paper for hryvnias at the Malyn Factory. The paper is made of cotton, like fabric for clothing, with the addition of protective elements.

"This is a Muscovite name": The NBU explained the importance of replacing kopecks with steps

The head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshny, stated that the name "kopeck" is used in Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories. He noted that the transition to "steps" should have taken place in the early 90s.

Exchange rate for April 2: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 3730 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 5 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.70-41.10 UAH.

NBU has canceled the limit of UAH 150,000 per month for "card-to-card" transfers

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided not to extend regulatory restrictions on outgoing P2P transfers from individuals' accounts. The decision was made thanks to joint decisions to minimize illegal activities.

Business in Ukraine has resumed positive performance assessments for the first time in almost a year - survey

For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.

Exchange rates for April 1: National Bank strengthens the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 42 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 5 kopecks. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.30-41.40 UAH.

From April 1, the NBU's restrictions on transfers between individuals' cards of 150,000 hryvnias have been lifted

The National Bank of Ukraine is abolishing the limit of 150,000 hryvnias on transfers between cards.

More than 10 currencies excluded: National Bank updated the list of currencies for setting the hryvnia exchange rate

The National Bank of Ukraine excluded 15 foreign currencies from the list to which the official hryvnia exchange rate is set, starting from March 31, 2025. At the same time, the frequency of setting the exchange rate has been changed for some currencies.

Exchange rate on March 31: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 4787/USD. The dollar exchange rate in banks is UAH 41.76-41.22, in exchange offices UAH 41.38-41.49.

The IMF has updated the memorandum with Ukraine: there are new structural benchmarks

The IMF has approved the seventh review of the EFF program for Ukraine, providing $0. 4 billion. New benchmarks have been set for managing public investments, and economic growth is slowing due to the war.

Exchange rate on March 28: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41. 4863 UAH/USD, which strengthened it by 8 kopecks. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.42-41.53 UAH.

No price reduction for food products expected before Easter – expert

According to Denys Marchuk, food inflation in 2025 is more than 13%, which forms the cost of production. The war makes logistics more expensive, so no price reduction is expected.

Exchange rates for March 27: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine strengthened the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, setting the official rate at 41. 5644 UAH/USD. The euro rate is 44.82 UAH.

Ceased operations and left the market: NBU revoked the license of "Portal" bank

The NBU has revoked the license of "Portal" bank, which was also excluded from the State Register of Banks. This is the tenth bank to voluntarily cease banking operations.

Exchange rate on March 26: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 69 UAH/USD, which is 5 kopecks less. Banks buy dollars for 41.90 UAH, and euros for 45.39 UAH.

The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to the National Guard

The mintage of the commemorative circulation coin "National Guard of Ukraine" is up to 10 million pieces, of which a portion of the mintage (520,000 pieces) will be formed into specially designed rolls.

NBU abandons calculating the hryvnia exchange rate to the Russian ruble: will take effect from March 31

The National Bank of Ukraine from March 31, 2025, changes the approaches to determining the list of currencies to which the hryvnia exchange rate is set, and refuses to calculate the exchange rate to the Russian ruble. The list of currencies for daily exchange rate setting will be expanded to 41.

Poll: Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service the most, and officials the least

According to the Razumkov Center, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service have the highest level of trust (93. 5% and 85.5%). The greatest distrust is towards officials (79%) and political parties (77%).

Rada supported the creation of a "postal bank" based on Ukrposhta: details of the bill

The Rada adopted a bill on the creation of a financial inclusion bank based on Ukrposhta. It will provide banking services to socially vulnerable groups and in remote regions.

Exchange rate on March 25: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 6446 UAH/USD, which is 12 kopecks less. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.55-41.65 UAH.

Mortgages in Ukraine have become cheaper: at what percentage can you get a loan

In January, Ukrainian banks issued 475 mortgage loans for UAH 867 million, which is 29% more than in December. Most loans were issued in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Exchange rate on March 24: NBU strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 52/USD, strengthening it by 2 kopecks. Banks buy the dollar for UAH 41.81, the euro for UAH 45.37.

Exchange rate for March 21: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 54 UAH/USD. The rate will fluctuate within the range of 41.2-41.5 UAH per dollar until the end of June.

Hryvnia to Dollar Exchange Rate: Banker's Forecast for the End of June and the End of the Year

By the end of June, the hryvnia will fluctuate within the range of 41. 2-41.5 UAH per dollar, and by the end of the year it will not devalue to 45 UAH, according to Andriy Dubas, President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks.

Exchange rate for March 20: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 5730/USD, which is 1 kopeck less. Banks buy dollars for UAH 41.90 and sell for UAH 41.32.

Exchange rate for March 19: hryvnia is devaluing

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41. 5658 UAH/USD. Dollar exchange rate in banks: purchase - 41.85 UAH, sale - 41.30 UAH.

