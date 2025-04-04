The Supreme Court closed the Surkis case against PrivatBank regarding 150 million dollars, confirming the legality of the bail-in procedure. NBU decisions regarding bail-in cannot be appealed.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41. 34/USD. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.05-41.15.
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies according to European MiCA standards. This will lead to licensing, transparency and new requirements for business, as well as changes for ordinary Ukrainians.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 3162 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 6 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is traded at a rate of 41.67-41.05 UAH.
The NBU Money Museum spoke about the production of paper for hryvnias at the Malyn Factory. The paper is made of cotton, like fabric for clothing, with the addition of protective elements.
The head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshny, stated that the name "kopeck" is used in Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories. He noted that the transition to "steps" should have taken place in the early 90s.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 3730 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 5 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.70-41.10 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has decided not to extend regulatory restrictions on outgoing P2P transfers from individuals' accounts. The decision was made thanks to joint decisions to minimize illegal activities.
For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 42 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 5 kopecks. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.30-41.40 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine is abolishing the limit of 150,000 hryvnias on transfers between cards.
The National Bank of Ukraine excluded 15 foreign currencies from the list to which the official hryvnia exchange rate is set, starting from March 31, 2025. At the same time, the frequency of setting the exchange rate has been changed for some currencies.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 4787/USD. The dollar exchange rate in banks is UAH 41.76-41.22, in exchange offices UAH 41.38-41.49.
The IMF has approved the seventh review of the EFF program for Ukraine, providing $0. 4 billion. New benchmarks have been set for managing public investments, and economic growth is slowing due to the war.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41. 4863 UAH/USD, which strengthened it by 8 kopecks. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.42-41.53 UAH.
According to Denys Marchuk, food inflation in 2025 is more than 13%, which forms the cost of production. The war makes logistics more expensive, so no price reduction is expected.
The National Bank of Ukraine strengthened the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, setting the official rate at 41. 5644 UAH/USD. The euro rate is 44.82 UAH.
The NBU has revoked the license of "Portal" bank, which was also excluded from the State Register of Banks. This is the tenth bank to voluntarily cease banking operations.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 69 UAH/USD, which is 5 kopecks less. Banks buy dollars for 41.90 UAH, and euros for 45.39 UAH.
The mintage of the commemorative circulation coin "National Guard of Ukraine" is up to 10 million pieces, of which a portion of the mintage (520,000 pieces) will be formed into specially designed rolls.
The National Bank of Ukraine from March 31, 2025, changes the approaches to determining the list of currencies to which the hryvnia exchange rate is set, and refuses to calculate the exchange rate to the Russian ruble. The list of currencies for daily exchange rate setting will be expanded to 41.
According to the Razumkov Center, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service have the highest level of trust (93. 5% and 85.5%). The greatest distrust is towards officials (79%) and political parties (77%).
The Rada adopted a bill on the creation of a financial inclusion bank based on Ukrposhta. It will provide banking services to socially vulnerable groups and in remote regions.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 6446 UAH/USD, which is 12 kopecks less. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.55-41.65 UAH.
In January, Ukrainian banks issued 475 mortgage loans for UAH 867 million, which is 29% more than in December. Most loans were issued in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 52/USD, strengthening it by 2 kopecks. Banks buy the dollar for UAH 41.81, the euro for UAH 45.37.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 54 UAH/USD. The rate will fluctuate within the range of 41.2-41.5 UAH per dollar until the end of June.
By the end of June, the hryvnia will fluctuate within the range of 41. 2-41.5 UAH per dollar, and by the end of the year it will not devalue to 45 UAH, according to Andriy Dubas, President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 5730/USD, which is 1 kopeck less. Banks buy dollars for UAH 41.90 and sell for UAH 41.32.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41. 5658 UAH/USD. Dollar exchange rate in banks: purchase - 41.85 UAH, sale - 41.30 UAH.