From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 360 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2024 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 8016 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 37556 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33102 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 44908 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 29547 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 56495 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 39569 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 52533 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2276 views

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, winning his 17th WWE Champion title. The victory was made possible thanks to the interference of rapper Travis Scott.

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

John Cena surpassed the achievements of previous champions in WWE history after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship title.

Reports UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

On Sunday evening, American wrestler, WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes met with John Cena, one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. This was a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship title at "Show of Immortals" in Las Vegas. 

In the main event of "WrestleMania", the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) legend defeated Cody Rhodes and won his 17th championship title. The match took an unexpected turn after the interference of rapper Travis Scott, who prevented Cena's defeat by removing the referee right before the final count. 

Fans present at the arena, however, applauded at the finish.

John Cena is considered one of the most iconic figures in the company's history, having built a successful career since his debut in 2002. Here are his most notable achievements in WWE:

14-time WWE Champion;

3-time World Heavyweight Champion;

5-time United States Champion (US Championship);

2-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with David Otunga and The Miz);

2-time World Tag Team Champion (with Batista and Shawn Michaels);

2-time Royal Rumble winner (2008 and 2013);

1-time Money in the Bank winner (2012);

4-time Elimination Chamber winner (2006, 2010, 2011, and 2025).

Recall

John Cena announced his departure from WWE after WrestleMania 2025.

Oleksandr Usyk will face Daniel Dubois in a rematch on July 12 at Wembley Stadium in London. The undisputed world heavyweight championship title will be on the line.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United States
Oleksandr Usyk
London
