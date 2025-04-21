John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

John Cena surpassed the achievements of previous champions in WWE history after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship title.

Details

On Sunday evening, American wrestler, WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes met with John Cena, one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. This was a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship title at "Show of Immortals" in Las Vegas.

In the main event of "WrestleMania", the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) legend defeated Cody Rhodes and won his 17th championship title. The match took an unexpected turn after the interference of rapper Travis Scott, who prevented Cena's defeat by removing the referee right before the final count.

Fans present at the arena, however, applauded at the finish.

John Cena is considered one of the most iconic figures in the company's history, having built a successful career since his debut in 2002. Here are his most notable achievements in WWE:

14-time WWE Champion;

3-time World Heavyweight Champion;

5-time United States Champion (US Championship);

2-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with David Otunga and The Miz);

2-time World Tag Team Champion (with Batista and Shawn Michaels);

2-time Royal Rumble winner (2008 and 2013);

1-time Money in the Bank winner (2012);

4-time Elimination Chamber winner (2006, 2010, 2011, and 2025).

Recall

John Cena announced his departure from WWE after WrestleMania 2025.

