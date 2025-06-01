$41.530.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Teenagers tortured a boy in Dnipropetrovsk region, filming the abuse: details

Kyiv

 • 1922 views

In Solony, Dnipropetrovsk region, juvenile police identified the persons who tortured the boy. The teenagers undressed him, beat him and filmed it on video near the water on May 28.

Teenagers tortured a boy in Dnipropetrovsk region, filming the abuse: details

Employees of the juvenile police have identified the persons who tortured the boy in the urban-type settlement of Solone in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

According to preliminary data, on May 28, teenagers were resting near the reservoir, and then decided to mock the younger boy. They undressed him, started beating him and filmed it on video.

These frames were discovered on June 1 during social media monitoring. According to this fact, information was entered into the ERDR. This act is qualified as torture: according to Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, it is punishable by imprisonment for a term of three to six years.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Zhytomyr region, a man threw a combat grenade into a group of people due to personal hostility. As a result of the explosion, six people were injured, including random passers-by.

We also reported that in Kharkiv, a man in military uniform opened fire from an automatic weapon in a residential area. He was detained with the use of special equipment and firearms.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv
