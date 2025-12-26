On the eve of the bright holiday of Christmas, on the morning of December 24, two explosions occurred in the city of Ussuriysk, Primorsky Krai, Russia, in the parking lot of military unit 19288 - the 80th Vitebsk Red Banner Brigade of Command. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

According to established Russian tradition, official enemy sources are in no hurry to detail the event. Instead, local "media" reports mention an alleged "welding machine pop."

At the same time, eyewitnesses of the event publish photos and videos from the scene of the incident, which show a significant presence of police, FSB officers and fire crews. The local population is sincerely surprised why dozens of law enforcement officers, including representatives of special services, are involved in eliminating the consequences of a technical malfunction of a welding machine.

It should be recalled that the occupiers from the 80th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces actively participated in the aggressive war against Ukraine. There are known facts of their committing war crimes, shooting civilians in the temporarily occupied territories, including children.