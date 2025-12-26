$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
09:23 AM • 272 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 5064 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 3538 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 9126 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 10102 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 12652 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 22095 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 71912 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 69701 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 84593 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 5082 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 9136 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 71916 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 73984 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 54900 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

On the morning of December 24, two explosions occurred in Ussuriysk in the parking lot of military unit 19288. Russian sources report a "welding machine pop," but a significant number of security forces were seen at the scene.

Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit

On the eve of the bright holiday of Christmas, on the morning of December 24, two explosions occurred in the city of Ussuriysk, Primorsky Krai, Russia, in the parking lot of military unit 19288 - the 80th Vitebsk Red Banner Brigade of Command. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Details

According to established Russian tradition, official enemy sources are in no hurry to detail the event. Instead, local "media" reports mention an alleged "welding machine pop."

At the same time, eyewitnesses of the event publish photos and videos from the scene of the incident, which show a significant presence of police, FSB officers and fire crews. The local population is sincerely surprised why dozens of law enforcement officers, including representatives of special services, are involved in eliminating the consequences of a technical malfunction of a welding machine.

It should be recalled that the occupiers from the 80th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces actively participated in the aggressive war against Ukraine. There are known facts of their committing war crimes, shooting civilians in the temporarily occupied territories, including children.

 - stated in intelligence.

The Main Intelligence Directorate continues to carry out festive events in the enemy's rear and makes efforts to ensure that on these Christmas days as many Russian occupiers as possible become "good" and cold, like the first winter snow.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully hit two important facilities of Russia's oil and gas sector. These are the seaport of Temryuk and the Orenburg gas processing plant.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine