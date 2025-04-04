$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15830 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28933 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64898 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213971 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122697 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391962 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310826 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213764 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244231 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131984 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213971 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391962 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254389 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310826 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3148 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14283 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45512 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72122 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57211 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

London

News by theme

Russell Brand has been formally charged with rape and sexual assault

British actor Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault committed between 1999 and 2005. He is charged with four counts of violence.

News of the World • 04:22 PM • 10187 views

Yermak on Netrebko's return to the London Opera: Russian artists have no place in the civilized world

Anna Netrebko will perform in London again after supporting Putin and “Novorossiya”. Yermak called for her to be replaced by Ukrainian singer Lyudmila Monastyrska.

War • April 3, 02:39 AM • 72135 views

"Why should I leave?" Ukrainian woman does not want to leave the house she inherited from a London collector

Richard Joy bequeathed the house to Ukrainian waitress Maria. The British man's family won the case, but the Ukrainian woman does not want to leave, claiming that it was the last will of the deceased.

News of the World • April 1, 02:19 PM • 20798 views

King Charles III returns to duty after hospitalization

King Charles III will return to public events this week. He was hospitalized due to a side effect of cancer treatment, but he feels well enough to continue working.

News of the World • March 31, 04:06 PM • 15979 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine in question due to disagreements in Europe - WP

London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.

War • March 30, 06:42 PM • 40678 views

Partial solar eclipse: a broadcast has appeared

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from eastern North America, Greenland, most of Europe and parts of northwestern Africa. In London, the eclipse will begin at 12:07 Kyiv time.

Society • March 29, 09:57 AM • 152377 views

King Charles III was seen in public for the first time since experiencing side effects from cancer treatment

The King of Great Britain spent some time in the hospital due to the side effects of cancer treatment. However, on the morning of March 28, he was spotted on the streets of London.

Health • March 28, 03:56 PM • 24826 views

75% of Ukrainians do not trust Poroshenko due to enrichment, scandals and sanctions - expert

Over the past two years of the war, the level of distrust of Ukrainians towards Poroshenko has risen to 75%. The reasons cited are enrichment during the war, hypocrisy, sanctions and suspicion of treason.

Politics • March 27, 11:31 AM • 19654 views

Peacekeeping mission of France and Britain to Ukraine: less and less confidence

Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.

War • March 26, 04:19 PM • 61146 views

Rare Beatles Listening Session Recording Found in Vancouver Music Store

A cassette with a demo recording of the Beatles from 1962 was discovered in a Vancouver store. The owner is willing to provide a copy to Decca Records for possible release.

News of the World • March 26, 08:54 AM • 163634 views

Starmer's peace plan for Ukraine criticized as "political theater" - The Telegraph

Military sources have dismissed Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, calling it "political theater. " The US also does not support this idea.

War • March 24, 07:33 AM • 55151 views

Heathrow airport resumes operations after major disruption due to fire

Heathrow Airport Reopens After Major Disruption. Cancellation of Over 1,000 Flights Affected Around 290,000 Passengers Due to Power Substation Fire.

News of the World • March 22, 08:55 AM • 43270 views

British Prime Minister announces new meetings to plan a "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine

Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.

War • March 22, 01:03 AM • 24234 views

"Snow White" remake has become an arena for new cultural wars: Disney is once again at the center of controversy

The movie "Snow White" has found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for various political positions. Disney has restricted media access and changed the premiere location.

News of the World • March 21, 02:59 PM • 97334 views

Heathrow Airport does not know when the lights will be restored after the fire: disruptions are expected for several days

Heathrow Airport has a significant power outage due to a fire at a substation. Significant disruptions are expected, passengers are advised not to travel to the airport.

News of the World • March 21, 02:41 PM • 13918 views

Additional trains launched in Great Britain due to fire at Heathrow Airport

Due to a large-scale fire at London's Heathrow Airport, rail carrier Eurostar has organized additional trains. This decision was made after the cancellation of more than a thousand flights.

News of the World • March 21, 12:30 PM • 15560 views

Prince William meets with Ukrainian refugee students in Estonia

The Prince of Wales visited the Freedom School in Tallinn to support Ukrainian children affected by the war.

Society • March 21, 11:30 AM • 136055 views

Dozens of airlines cancel flights due to the closure of Europe's busiest airport

Nearly 700 flights of 60 airlines have been canceled due to a fire at a power substation near Heathrow Airport. The airport, which is the largest in Britain, has suspended operations until March 22.

News of the World • March 21, 08:36 AM • 602271 views

Starmer: Putin will violate any peace agreement with Ukraine without security guarantees

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will be fragile without effective security guarantees. He stressed that an agreement without consequences for the Russian Federation will be violated.

War • March 21, 05:40 AM • 16152 views

London Heathrow Airport shut down due to massive fire

London Heathrow Airport shut down on Friday night due to a fire at a power substation. Airport authorities said the closure would last until the end of the day.

News of the World • March 21, 04:11 AM • 15357 views

Macron considers UN mission as alternative to deploying European troops to Ukraine - The Telegraph

Emmanuel Macron is discussing a mission with the UN to support a future peace deal. Together with Keir Starmer, he is forming a coalition of NATO and EU countries for a peacekeeping contingent.

War • March 21, 03:49 AM • 18933 views

Norwegian oil fund buys quarter of London's most popular district for £570m - FT

The Norwegian Norges Bank Investment Management fund is buying 25% of Covent Garden in London for £570 million. Asset management will remain with Shaftesbury Capital.

News of the World • March 20, 02:47 PM • 14764 views

Poroshenko is playing along with Russia: he accused the authorities of oppression, even though he himself shook hands and hugged Putin - expert

Poroshenko's statements contradict his actions and play into Putin's hands, promoting Russian narratives about the undemocratic nature of the Ukrainian government, the expert believes.

Politics • March 20, 02:40 PM • 9257 views

Zelenskyy on military contingent: there are different visions so far

Zelenskyy stated the readiness of various countries to provide a military contingent to Ukraine in case of Russian aggression, but the visions of deployment differ. It is necessary to develop a common strategy taking into account the position of the United States.

War • March 20, 09:38 AM • 11385 views

"Magical" Edinburgh will host the start of the Tour de France cycling race in 2027

The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.

Sports • March 20, 08:19 AM • 12991 views

Canada is negotiating with the EU to join a defense project for weapons production - NYT

Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.

Politics • March 20, 07:48 AM • 20068 views

EU excludes US, Britain and Turkey from €150 billion rearmament fund - FT

US, British and Turkish arms companies may be excluded from the EU's defence fund if their countries do not sign agreements with Brussels. At least 65% of the funds will go to production in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.

War • March 19, 12:15 PM • 21759 views

Britain is ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely - Media

The United Kingdom is considering deploying its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers for a long term. Up to 30,000 soldiers from different countries may be involved in the mission.

War • March 17, 12:57 PM • 28839 views

Zelensky instructed Umerov to create a team for interaction regarding the security system for Ukraine, which is to meet in London this week

The President of Ukraine held a meeting with Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, discussing the situation at the front. Key tasks were identified to strengthen the army and interact with partners.

War • March 17, 12:24 PM • 15099 views

EU issued a statement after the "coalition of the willing" summit: von der Leyen announced support for Ukraine and a "message" for Russia

Ursula von der Leyen announced support for Ukraine and called on Russia to support a ceasefire. Europe will strengthen its defense through ReArm Europe.

War • March 15, 12:32 PM • 19887 views