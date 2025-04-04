British actor Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault committed between 1999 and 2005. He is charged with four counts of violence.
Anna Netrebko will perform in London again after supporting Putin and “Novorossiya”. Yermak called for her to be replaced by Ukrainian singer Lyudmila Monastyrska.
Richard Joy bequeathed the house to Ukrainian waitress Maria. The British man's family won the case, but the Ukrainian woman does not want to leave, claiming that it was the last will of the deceased.
King Charles III will return to public events this week. He was hospitalized due to a side effect of cancer treatment, but he feels well enough to continue working.
London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.
The partial solar eclipse will be visible from eastern North America, Greenland, most of Europe and parts of northwestern Africa. In London, the eclipse will begin at 12:07 Kyiv time.
The King of Great Britain spent some time in the hospital due to the side effects of cancer treatment. However, on the morning of March 28, he was spotted on the streets of London.
Over the past two years of the war, the level of distrust of Ukrainians towards Poroshenko has risen to 75%. The reasons cited are enrichment during the war, hypocrisy, sanctions and suspicion of treason.
Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.
A cassette with a demo recording of the Beatles from 1962 was discovered in a Vancouver store. The owner is willing to provide a copy to Decca Records for possible release.
Military sources have dismissed Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, calling it "political theater. " The US also does not support this idea.
Heathrow Airport Reopens After Major Disruption. Cancellation of Over 1,000 Flights Affected Around 290,000 Passengers Due to Power Substation Fire.
Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.
The movie "Snow White" has found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for various political positions. Disney has restricted media access and changed the premiere location.
Heathrow Airport has a significant power outage due to a fire at a substation. Significant disruptions are expected, passengers are advised not to travel to the airport.
Due to a large-scale fire at London's Heathrow Airport, rail carrier Eurostar has organized additional trains. This decision was made after the cancellation of more than a thousand flights.
The Prince of Wales visited the Freedom School in Tallinn to support Ukrainian children affected by the war.
Nearly 700 flights of 60 airlines have been canceled due to a fire at a power substation near Heathrow Airport. The airport, which is the largest in Britain, has suspended operations until March 22.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will be fragile without effective security guarantees. He stressed that an agreement without consequences for the Russian Federation will be violated.
London Heathrow Airport shut down on Friday night due to a fire at a power substation. Airport authorities said the closure would last until the end of the day.
Emmanuel Macron is discussing a mission with the UN to support a future peace deal. Together with Keir Starmer, he is forming a coalition of NATO and EU countries for a peacekeeping contingent.
The Norwegian Norges Bank Investment Management fund is buying 25% of Covent Garden in London for £570 million. Asset management will remain with Shaftesbury Capital.
Poroshenko's statements contradict his actions and play into Putin's hands, promoting Russian narratives about the undemocratic nature of the Ukrainian government, the expert believes.
Zelenskyy stated the readiness of various countries to provide a military contingent to Ukraine in case of Russian aggression, but the visions of deployment differ. It is necessary to develop a common strategy taking into account the position of the United States.
The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.
Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.
US, British and Turkish arms companies may be excluded from the EU's defence fund if their countries do not sign agreements with Brussels. At least 65% of the funds will go to production in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.
The United Kingdom is considering deploying its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers for a long term. Up to 30,000 soldiers from different countries may be involved in the mission.
The President of Ukraine held a meeting with Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, discussing the situation at the front. Key tasks were identified to strengthen the army and interact with partners.
Ursula von der Leyen announced support for Ukraine and called on Russia to support a ceasefire. Europe will strengthen its defense through ReArm Europe.