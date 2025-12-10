Sophie Kinsella, bestselling author of the Shopaholic series, has died

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 2178 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 8098 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 11281 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 14294 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
11:35 AM • 13592 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 12885 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 21514 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 16759 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27308 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 42163 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was found
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operation
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 21511 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 20975 views
Sophie Kinsella, bestselling author of the Shopaholic series, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Writer Sophie Kinsella has died at 55 after battling aggressive brain cancer. She gained global fame with her bestselling "Shopaholic" series, selling over 50 million books.

Sophie Kinsella, bestselling author of the Shopaholic series, has died

British writer Sophie Kinsella, whose real name is Madeleine Wickham and who gained worldwide fame thanks to the bestselling "Shopaholic" series, has died at the age of 55 after a long battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The sad news was announced by her relatives in a statement published on Wednesday on the author's official Instagram account, writes UNN

Details

Kinsella sold over 50 million books worldwide, including a series about the life of a fictional woman addicted to shopping in London, some parts of which were later adapted into films. In 2022, the author was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Vyacheslav Kryshtofovych passed away: Ukraine lost an outstanding film director and teacher

She died peacefully, and her last days were filled with her true loves: family, music, warmth, Christmas, and joy," the statement reads. 

The family noted that despite the illness, which Sophie Kinsella "endured with incredible courage," she considered herself truly blessed – to have such a wonderful family and friends, and to achieve extraordinary success in her writing career.

ADAM band leader Mykhailo Klymenko died after a long treatment

Stepan Haftko

