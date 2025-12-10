Sophie Kinsella, bestselling author of the Shopaholic series, has died

British writer Sophie Kinsella, whose real name is Madeleine Wickham and who gained worldwide fame thanks to the bestselling "Shopaholic" series, has died at the age of 55 after a long battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The sad news was announced by her relatives in a statement published on Wednesday on the author's official Instagram account, writes UNN.

Details

Kinsella sold over 50 million books worldwide, including a series about the life of a fictional woman addicted to shopping in London, some parts of which were later adapted into films. In 2022, the author was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

She died peacefully, and her last days were filled with her true loves: family, music, warmth, Christmas, and joy," the statement reads.

The family noted that despite the illness, which Sophie Kinsella "endured with incredible courage," she considered herself truly blessed – to have such a wonderful family and friends, and to achieve extraordinary success in her writing career.

