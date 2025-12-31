How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste

The right combination of wine and food can enhance the taste of both and make a meal a real celebration. Enogastronomy - the art and science of harmoniously combining wine with food - does not provide exact rules, but understanding the basic principles makes it easy to create harmonious pairs, even if you are not a professional sommelier. UNN will tell you how to combine food and wine successfully and deliciously.

The simplest way to achieve a successful combination is to choose local to local. That is, wine from the same region as the dish. Cuisine and local wines have been learning from each other for centuries, which is why products and drinks usually get along well. The more precisely the place of origin of the dish is known, the easier it is to harmoniously choose a pair.

In addition, it is worth focusing on the style, not the variety of the drink, because one grape variety can produce very different wines depending on the climate, technology, and aging. The style of wine is divided into: light, full-bodied, and acidic wines.

Light wines - refreshing, not too strong, easy to drink. Usually, these are white or rosé wines, sometimes light sparkling wines. Ideal for:

- appetizers and salads

- white fish

- poultry and vegetable dishes

- vegetarian dishes or dishes with a delicate taste.

Full-bodied wines - rich, with a deep taste, suitable for hearty food. These include red wines of medium and high intensity, or some aged whites. Suitable for:

- red meat

- steaks

- roasted or baked poultry

- dishes with rich sauces

- baked or fried vegetables

- dishes with cheese or other hearty ingredients.

Acidic wines - refreshing and invigorating, usually white wines with bright acidity, sometimes rosé and sparkling. They go perfectly with:

- seafood and fish with lemon; - dishes with tomatoes and light sauces; - spicy and hot cuisine; - salty snacks and light cheese dishes.

Focus on the main taste of the dish

It is important to consider not only the main product (meat, fish), but also the sauce or spices. For example, white fish without sauce will ideally harmonize with a light wine, while the same fish, but with a creamy sauce, is better paired with a full-bodied white wine, while spicy food tastes good only with light, refreshing wines that soften the spiciness.

In addition, one should not forget about the fat content and saltiness of the dish. Fatty food requires a strong and rich wine to balance the taste of the dish, while salty dishes go well with acidic or sweet wines, as this can emphasize the taste or create a bright contrast.

However, if there are many dishes on the table, then sparkling wines will be the universal and most successful solution. They refresh the taste, do not conflict with dishes, and easily adapt to different cuisines.

And if you have already moved on to dessert, remember that wine should always be sweeter than the dessert itself, otherwise the drink will seem sour or empty. Dry wines, on the other hand, are not suitable for all sweet dishes and are rather an exception.

So, the ideal combination of wine and food is a balance between the style of the wine and the character of the dish. Listen to your own feelings and experiment. Logic, attentiveness, and a little practice will help you get the most out of every glass.

