Rare Dom Pérignon champagne from Charles and Diana's wedding failed to sell at auction

Rare Dom Pérignon champagne from the wedding of Charles and Diana was not sold at auction in Denmark, reports & nbsp; UNN & nbsp; with reference to AP.

The wedding, which captivated the whole world, took place in 1981. Lady Diana Spencer said "yes" to Prince Charles, becoming the Princess of Wales and bringing youth and charm to the British royal family.

More than 40 years after the wedding and many years after the marriage broke up, fans of the royal family had the opportunity to purchase a rare part of this historic day – or, perhaps, a sip – at an auction on Thursday. But the exclusive magnum of Dom Pérignon Vintage 1961 champagne was not sold because the bids were not high enough.

The champagne, specially produced for the occasion, is expected to fetch up to 600,000 Danish kroner (about 81,000 euros or 93,000 dollars) when it is auctioned on Thursday at the Bruun Rasmussen auction house in Lyngby, north of Copenhagen.

"The bids did not reach the desired minimum price, and therefore, unfortunately, the lot was not sold," Kirstin Dam Frihed, a representative of the auction house, said in an email on Thursday. "We, of course, hoped that it would be sold at the estimated value, especially given the great public interest it generated."

Prince Charles, now King Charles III, married Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981. The ceremony was followed by a lavish reception at Buckingham Palace.

