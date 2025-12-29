It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump

The negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Miami can hardly be called extraordinarily productive, as no decisions were made on key issues, particularly regarding territories and the ZNPP. However, the main achievement of the negotiations is that Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress. Political scientist Ihor Reyterovych expressed this opinion in a comment to UNN.

It is very difficult to call them (the negotiations - ed.) extraordinarily productive. I understand that indeed many points were agreed upon, and that is true. They discussed certain things that needed to be... a certain agreement reached earlier, but no decisions were made on key issues, and this is currently the main negative point in this whole story. That is, the issue of territory, the issue of the ZNPP - remains in such an elevated state, so they simply agreed to continue negotiating. All this will now move into the format of working groups. The war will continue for at least the next few months. And only, perhaps, from the end of winter to the beginning of spring, we will enter a new negotiation track and begin to seriously discuss the possibility of ending the war. - said Reyterovych.

The political scientist noted that it currently appears that "this is another diplomatic respite, as Trump did not say the most important thing."

He (Trump - ed.) did not say what would happen if Russia refused to sign anything or started to drag out time. He did not comment on this in any way. This is the key problem as of today. - added Reyterovych.

At the same time, according to him, the main achievement of the negotiations is that Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress.

It seems to me that this is almost the only serious breakthrough, if it is true, and Trump did not just say it, then this is a big plus for us. Because this is a completely different story, which, for example, is not like the one with the Budapest Memorandum. That is, it is not a political obligation, but an international treaty. Obviously, international treaties are much better implemented in practice than some political things. Therefore, this is a breakthrough, if the situation is true, and these things were discussed in exactly this format. - adds the political scientist.

He emphasizes that the only question is in the details of these security guarantees, because one can ratify something for 15 or 50 years, but it will be ratified in such a format that it will not yield results.

In the context of a possible conversation between Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the political scientist stated: "Theoretically, at some point it may happen, because if we are to reach some final version of ending the war, these things will need to be discussed."

This is understandable. Perhaps, to discuss at the level of leaders. I just don't really believe in this story yet, because Putin simply won't agree to it. Putin will simply try to drag it out. He doesn't consider Zelenskyy his equal, and that's the main problem. But theoretically, it should take place if we are talking about a real end to the war, it needs to be discussed. The fact that it was mentioned... means that Trump also adheres to a similar scenario and believes that such a conversation must happen sooner or later. Ukraine has always been ready, we lose nothing here, and by and large, if it ever happens, we will be ready. If it doesn't, it will be obvious that it didn't happen due to Russia's fault. - summarized the political scientist.

