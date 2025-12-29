$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 48 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 1216 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 8104 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 10392 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 17111 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 34338 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54010 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58490 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51456 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40361 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
4.5m/s
87%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 26762 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 18475 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 21833 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 13457 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 10418 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 10511 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 13548 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 35955 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 137260 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 181682 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 18551 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 33624 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 44140 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 137262 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 44425 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
WhatsApp

It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Negotiations between Zelenskyy and Trump in Miami did not yield decisions on key issues such as territories and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress. This is the only serious breakthrough that could become an international treaty, not a political commitment.

It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump

The negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Miami can hardly be called extraordinarily productive, as no decisions were made on key issues, particularly regarding territories and the ZNPP. However, the main achievement of the negotiations is that Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress. Political scientist Ihor Reyterovych expressed this opinion in a comment to UNN.

It is very difficult to call them (the negotiations - ed.) extraordinarily productive. I understand that indeed many points were agreed upon, and that is true. They discussed certain things that needed to be... a certain agreement reached earlier, but no decisions were made on key issues, and this is currently the main negative point in this whole story. That is, the issue of territory, the issue of the ZNPP - remains in such an elevated state, so they simply agreed to continue negotiating. All this will now move into the format of working groups. The war will continue for at least the next few months. And only, perhaps, from the end of winter to the beginning of spring, we will enter a new negotiation track and begin to seriously discuss the possibility of ending the war.

- said Reyterovych.

Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Trump: 90% of peace agreement already discussed28.12.25, 21:10 • 4106 views

The political scientist noted that it currently appears that "this is another diplomatic respite, as Trump did not say the most important thing."

He (Trump - ed.) did not say what would happen if Russia refused to sign anything or started to drag out time. He did not comment on this in any way. This is the key problem as of today.

- added Reyterovych.

At the same time, according to him, the main achievement of the negotiations is that Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress.

It seems to me that this is almost the only serious breakthrough, if it is true, and Trump did not just say it, then this is a big plus for us. Because this is a completely different story, which, for example, is not like the one with the Budapest Memorandum. That is, it is not a political obligation, but an international treaty. Obviously, international treaties are much better implemented in practice than some political things. Therefore, this is a breakthrough, if the situation is true, and these things were discussed in exactly this format.

- adds the political scientist.

He emphasizes that the only question is in the details of these security guarantees, because one can ratify something for 15 or 50 years, but it will be ratified in such a format that it will not yield results.

"Powerful package" and "platinum standard": Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress - media28.12.25, 21:49 • 4620 views

In the context of a possible conversation between Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the political scientist stated: "Theoretically, at some point it may happen, because if we are to reach some final version of ending the war, these things will need to be discussed."

This is understandable. Perhaps, to discuss at the level of leaders. I just don't really believe in this story yet, because Putin simply won't agree to it. Putin will simply try to drag it out. He doesn't consider Zelenskyy his equal, and that's the main problem. But theoretically, it should take place if we are talking about a real end to the war, it needs to be discussed. The fact that it was mentioned... means that Trump also adheres to a similar scenario and believes that such a conversation must happen sooner or later. Ukraine has always been ready, we lose nothing here, and by and large, if it ever happens, we will be ready. If it doesn't, it will be obvious that it didn't happen due to Russia's fault.

- summarized the political scientist.

"How to meet and in what format to negotiate, we don't care - we are ready": Zelenskyy responded regarding a possible meeting with Putin29.12.25, 13:23 • 2238 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Energoatom
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine