"Powerful package" and "platinum standard": Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress - media

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 28, 11:58 AM • 15425 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 27452 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 23674 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 39734 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 48552 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 46620 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 32939 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 28231 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22624 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 44126 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
7.9m/s
89%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basementVideoDecember 28, 10:43 AM • 15995 views
Bus with 30 passengers overturned on its side in Prykarpattia: one dead and 5 injured, including a childVideoDecember 28, 12:51 PM • 8940 views
A large-scale fire broke out at a poultry farm in Bukovyna: five thousand chickens burned to deathVideoDecember 28, 01:42 PM • 9190 views
Ski season opened in Bukovel: queues and traffic jams formed due to tourist influx02:44 PM • 17003 views
Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy04:58 PM • 12891 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 28058 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 84157 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 136168 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 64777 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 95026 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Myrnohrad
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 17805 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 28219 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 84157 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 30037 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 29340 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Bild

"Powerful package" and "platinum standard": Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

According to a US official, "Trump is ready to present US-backed security guarantees to Congress," calling the package the "platinum standard" of what Washington can offer Ukraine.

"Powerful package" and "platinum standard": Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress - media

US President Donald Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress. According to a US official who spoke to CNN, this refers to "the most robust set of security protocols," UNN reports.

Details

Earlier this month in Berlin, over two days of discussions between officials from Europe, Ukraine, and the United States, a set of security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was agreed upon.

They will allow for the deterrence of further Russian aggression, the creation of conflict resolution mechanisms, and the monitoring of a peace agreement. They will also clearly define the consequences for Russia should it violate the agreement.

"This is the most robust set of security protocols they have ever seen. This is a very, very powerful package."

– said a high-ranking US official, without specifying what exactly the US is promising.

According to another official, "Trump is ready to present US-backed security guarantees to Congress," calling the package the "platinum standard" of what Washington can offer Ukraine.

US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees - Zelenskyy26.12.25, 20:36 • 6110 views

The publication notes that the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in Mar-a-Lago aims to address gaps in the initial peace plan. American envoys are working intensively to finalize a proposal that both Ukraine and Russia can agree on.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Miami. He is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump there.

Alla Kiosak

Politics
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin