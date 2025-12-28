"Powerful package" and "platinum standard": Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress - media

US President Donald Trump is ready to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress. According to a US official who spoke to CNN, this refers to "the most robust set of security protocols," UNN reports.

Details

Earlier this month in Berlin, over two days of discussions between officials from Europe, Ukraine, and the United States, a set of security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was agreed upon.

They will allow for the deterrence of further Russian aggression, the creation of conflict resolution mechanisms, and the monitoring of a peace agreement. They will also clearly define the consequences for Russia should it violate the agreement.

"This is the most robust set of security protocols they have ever seen. This is a very, very powerful package." – said a high-ranking US official, without specifying what exactly the US is promising.

According to another official, "Trump is ready to present US-backed security guarantees to Congress," calling the package the "platinum standard" of what Washington can offer Ukraine.

US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees - Zelenskyy

The publication notes that the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in Mar-a-Lago aims to address gaps in the initial peace plan. American envoys are working intensively to finalize a proposal that both Ukraine and Russia can agree on.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Miami. He is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump there.