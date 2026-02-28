The far-right AfD party has provoked a major security scandal by sending a request to the government regarding critical vulnerabilities in the Alliance's defense, effectively playing into the hands of Russian intelligence. Opposition members are demanding detailed data on the results of exercises in Estonia, where NATO units proved defenseless against the tactics of Ukrainian drone operators. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

In Berlin, such a step is regarded as a direct fulfillment of the "Kremlin's task list," as the disclosure of gaps in electronic warfare and command capabilities provides Moscow with a strategic advantage for planning future attacks.

Systematic intelligence gathering for transmission to the aggressor

Representatives of the ruling coalition directly accuse the AfD of using parliamentary powers to conduct covert intelligence for the benefit of Russia. In recent months alone, the party has submitted dozens of requests regarding the state of critical infrastructure, energy networks, and routes of military equipment movement.

Thuringia's Interior Minister Georg Maier emphasized that such activity is part of Russia's hybrid war against the West, where "Alternative for Germany" acts as a Kremlin tool to identify objects vulnerable to sabotage and cyberattacks.

Threat to Europe's defense capability through Russia's political lobbying

The requests of Rüdiger Lucassen, AfD's defense spokesman, concern not only existing gaps but also precise schedules for their elimination, which allows the Russian command to calculate windows of opportunity for aggressive actions.

Christian Democratic Union deputies warn: if this data falls into Moscow's hands, it will nullify NATO's efforts to modernize the protection of mobile forces. Despite the party's attempts to hide behind parliamentary control, calls are increasingly being heard in Berlin to limit pro-Russian forces' access to secret materials to prevent information leaks that directly threaten the security of the entire European continent.

