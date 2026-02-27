Germany strengthens airport protection against drones and introduces criminal liability for sabotage

The German parliament has approved large-scale amendments to the Air Safety Act, responding to ongoing threats of espionage and hybrid attacks on critical infrastructure. The new rules grant law enforcement agencies and the German Armed Forces broader powers to neutralize drones and provide for severe penalties, including imprisonment, for illegal entry into airport territory. This was reported by Tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

This is about countering sabotage and the constant hybrid threat, which is capable of paralyzing international supply chains and the economy – explained the need for reform by Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt.

Involvement of the Bundeswehr and permission to shoot down drones

A key innovation of the law is the simplification of the procedure for involving the army in the protection of civilian objects. From now on, federal states can promptly request assistance from the Bundeswehr, and the Ministry of Defense has received the exclusive right to decide on the deployment of forces without lengthy approvals from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In exceptional cases, if there is a threat of a large-scale disaster, the military is officially allowed to shoot down drones over airports and industrial enterprises, although this step remains a last resort.

Criminal liability and fines for activists

The law introduces a new article of the criminal code: for intentional and unauthorized entry into airport security zones, violators face up to five years in prison.

This provision is aimed not only at combating technical espionage but also at deterring radical protests, in particular actions by climate activists who previously blocked runways. The German government expects that strict sanctions will have a preventive effect and protect the rights of travelers and air carriers.

Discussions on constitutionality and identity verification

Despite support from the police and airport associations, the reform has caused controversy in political circles. Opposition parties and some lawyers express concern about the militarization of internal security and the proportionality of punishments. At the same time, the Federal Council insists on further strengthening measures, proposing to introduce mandatory identity document verification directly during boarding to fully match booking data with real passengers.

