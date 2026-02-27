$43.240.02
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
07:13 PM • 7352 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 14192 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 16708 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 17371 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 29064 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 17982 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 83746 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 44178 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 51589 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Germany strengthens airport protection against drones and introduces criminal liability for sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The German parliament has adopted amendments to the Air Safety Act, granting law enforcement and the army broader powers to neutralize drones. Illegal entry into airfields is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Germany strengthens airport protection against drones and introduces criminal liability for sabotage

The German parliament has approved large-scale amendments to the Air Safety Act, responding to ongoing threats of espionage and hybrid attacks on critical infrastructure. The new rules grant law enforcement agencies and the German Armed Forces broader powers to neutralize drones and provide for severe penalties, including imprisonment, for illegal entry into airport territory. This was reported by Tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

This is about countering sabotage and the constant hybrid threat, which is capable of paralyzing international supply chains and the economy

– explained the need for reform by Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt.

Involvement of the Bundeswehr and permission to shoot down drones

A key innovation of the law is the simplification of the procedure for involving the army in the protection of civilian objects. From now on, federal states can promptly request assistance from the Bundeswehr, and the Ministry of Defense has received the exclusive right to decide on the deployment of forces without lengthy approvals from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

German Stark opens technology center in Ukraine and launches production of attack drones15.02.26, 00:57 • 5678 views

In exceptional cases, if there is a threat of a large-scale disaster, the military is officially allowed to shoot down drones over airports and industrial enterprises, although this step remains a last resort.

Criminal liability and fines for activists

The law introduces a new article of the criminal code: for intentional and unauthorized entry into airport security zones, violators face up to five years in prison.

German military failed to shoot down three unknown UAVs over Annaburg airbase07.01.26, 20:50 • 7358 views

This provision is aimed not only at combating technical espionage but also at deterring radical protests, in particular actions by climate activists who previously blocked runways. The German government expects that strict sanctions will have a preventive effect and protect the rights of travelers and air carriers.

Discussions on constitutionality and identity verification

Despite support from the police and airport associations, the reform has caused controversy in political circles. Opposition parties and some lawyers express concern about the militarization of internal security and the proportionality of punishments. At the same time, the Federal Council insists on further strengthening measures, proposing to introduce mandatory identity document verification directly during boarding to fully match booking data with real passengers.

Germany creates new police unit to combat drones03.12.25, 03:21 • 6828 views

Stepan Haftko

