German military failed to shoot down three unknown UAVs over Annaburg airbase

The German military failed to shoot down three unknown UAVs that were trying to ascertain the location of the Arrow-3 missile defense system, UNN reports with reference to DW.

The incident with unknown drones over the Annaburg airbase in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt occurred on December 1, 2025, but it became known only now. It is reported that three drones were spotted at an altitude of about 100 meters above the military facility. The rapid response group launched its combat drone and identified one of the UAVs, but failed to destroy it.

The Bundeswehr assumes that they were dealing with reconnaissance drones that were trying to find out the location of the Arrow-3 missile defense system. This American-Israeli system, capable of intercepting missiles at high altitudes, has entered service with the German army.

After the incident, a criminal case was opened, and an investigation is underway.

