Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 10396 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 10251 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 13615 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 18380 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 24905 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 23993 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 24942 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 18726 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17509 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Publications
Exclusives
German military failed to shoot down three unknown UAVs over Annaburg airbase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

On December 1, 2025, three unknown UAVs were spotted over Annaburg airbase. The German military failed to shoot them down, assuming the drones were reconnoitering the location of the Arrow-3 missile defense system.

German military failed to shoot down three unknown UAVs over Annaburg airbase

The German military failed to shoot down three unknown UAVs that were trying to ascertain the location of the Arrow-3 missile defense system, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The incident with unknown drones over the Annaburg airbase in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt occurred on December 1, 2025, but it became known only now. It is reported that three drones were spotted at an altitude of about 100 meters above the military facility. The rapid response group launched its combat drone and identified one of the UAVs, but failed to destroy it.

The Bundeswehr assumes that they were dealing with reconnaissance drones that were trying to find out the location of the Arrow-3 missile defense system. This American-Israeli system, capable of intercepting missiles at high altitudes, has entered service with the German army.

After the incident, a criminal case was opened, and an investigation is underway.

Germany creates new police unit to combat drones03.12.25, 03:21 • 6782 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Bundeswehr