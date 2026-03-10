UN recognizes Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children as a crime against humanity

$43.900.1750.710.17
05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - Media
March 10, 12:51 PM
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
March 10, 01:12 PM
Poroshenko's MP appropriated donations for the Armed Forces? A scandal unfolds online
March 10, 01:24 PM
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
March 10, 03:46 PM
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
March 10, 04:04 PM
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
March 10, 03:46 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries
March 10, 05:17 PM
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
March 10, 04:04 PM
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
March 10, 01:12 PM
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders
March 10, 11:32 AM
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriend
March 9, 05:41 PM
UN recognizes Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children as a crime against humanity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

The UN commission documented the mass removal of children to the Russian Federation with Putin's involvement. Of the 20,000 deported minors, only about 2,000 have been returned home.

UN recognizes Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children as a crime against humanity

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has released a report classifying the mass removal and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation as a war crime. Investigators found that the deportation of thousands of minors from occupied territories was coordinated at the highest state level with the direct involvement of Putin. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to Ukraine, the number of illegally removed children reaches 20,000, of which the UN commission has so far documented over 1,200 cases in detail. About 80% of these children have not yet returned home, and their whereabouts often remain unknown to their guardians. Russian authorities placed Ukrainian children in foster families, forcibly granting them Russian citizenship and severing ties with their homeland.

Over 44 terabytes of evidentiary information accumulated - Kravchenko on collecting evidence of Russian aggression for the Special Tribunal06.03.26, 18:47 • 4126 views

I am still looking for my daughter and I am very afraid of what she might think of me and how she is surviving in Russia, where many people hate Ukrainians

– the report quotes a mother who lost contact with her child.

Consequences for children and international prosecution

Children who managed to return tell of cruel treatment and psychological pressure. The report mentions a case where a child from an orphanage in Russia was told that Ukraine "no longer exists" and that his parents had died. The UN considers such actions to be the creation of a "coercive environment" that inflicts deep trauma on minors.

The story of child abduction was exaggerated. The children were rescued from the combat zone and there are no problems with their return

– Putin claimed earlier, trying to justify Russia's actions.

To date, Ukraine has managed to return only about 2,000 children. The repatriation process remains extremely difficult due to systemic obstacles from Moscow, which led to the ICC issuing arrest warrants for the Russian leadership back in 2023.

Latvia calls for Russia to be held accountable for the deportation of Ukrainian children and imperial war24.02.26, 19:38 • 4047 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World