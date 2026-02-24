Latvia calls for Russia to be held accountable for the deportation of Ukrainian children and imperial war

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
05:32 PM • 644 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 4366 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 9588 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 11217 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 11492 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19204 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 12857 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 30871 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21082 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19050 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0.8m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FTFebruary 24, 07:58 AM • 5778 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 16498 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 21539 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 12917 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 5126 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19204 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 30871 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 49456 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 68422 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 71380 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Belarus
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 2596 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 5312 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13100 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26369 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24081 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
Heating
Tor missile system
Financial Times

Latvia calls for Russia to be held accountable for the deportation of Ukrainian children and imperial war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called for Russia's accountability at the 11th emergency session of the UN General Assembly. She emphasized the forced displacement of 20,000 Ukrainian children, calling it a war crime, confirmed by ICC arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova.

Latvia calls for Russia to be held accountable for the deportation of Ukrainian children and imperial war

The forced deportation of Ukrainian children, the support for the war by third countries, and the use of foreigners as "cannon fodder" indicate the imperial nature of Russian aggression. This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže during the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

Details

Braže emphasized that the fourth point of the Genocide Convention – the forced displacement of children – has already been proven.

Russia has forcibly deported 20,000 Ukrainian children to Russia or to temporarily occupied territories. These actions are coordinated and carried out by the state

– Braže stated.

She recalled the decision of the International Criminal Court.

This is a war crime, confirmed by the ICC arrest warrants for Putin and the so-called Commissioner for Children's Rights, Lvova-Belova. She openly admitted to kidnapping a 15-year-old boy from Mariupol

– said the minister.

Braže emphasized that the Russian war is imperial and colonial. It is directly supported by Belarus, North Korean weapons and troops, and Iranian weapons.

Separately, the minister drew attention to the involvement of citizens of third countries.

Citizens of African, Middle Eastern, and Asian countries are manipulated and forced to fight against Ukraine. The world has seen a horrific video of a young Kenyan engineer being forced to attach a mine to his chest, subjecting him to racist humiliation

– Braže noted.

In conclusion, she called for pressure on Russia and support for international justice.

We support the ICC, a special tribunal for the crime of aggression, and a compensation mechanism. The war must end. There is only one state and one person through whom it continues. This is Russia and Putin

– the minister concluded.

Recall

The UN General Assembly resumed its 11th emergency special session to discuss the legal and political aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The decision was made at the request of Ukraine and Latvia.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
United Nations General Assembly
Belarus
Latvia
North Korea
Ukraine
Iran