Latvia calls for Russia to be held accountable for the deportation of Ukrainian children and imperial war

The forced deportation of Ukrainian children, the support for the war by third countries, and the use of foreigners as "cannon fodder" indicate the imperial nature of Russian aggression. This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže during the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

Details

Braže emphasized that the fourth point of the Genocide Convention – the forced displacement of children – has already been proven.

Russia has forcibly deported 20,000 Ukrainian children to Russia or to temporarily occupied territories. These actions are coordinated and carried out by the state – Braže stated.

She recalled the decision of the International Criminal Court.

This is a war crime, confirmed by the ICC arrest warrants for Putin and the so-called Commissioner for Children's Rights, Lvova-Belova. She openly admitted to kidnapping a 15-year-old boy from Mariupol – said the minister.

Braže emphasized that the Russian war is imperial and colonial. It is directly supported by Belarus, North Korean weapons and troops, and Iranian weapons.

Separately, the minister drew attention to the involvement of citizens of third countries.

Citizens of African, Middle Eastern, and Asian countries are manipulated and forced to fight against Ukraine. The world has seen a horrific video of a young Kenyan engineer being forced to attach a mine to his chest, subjecting him to racist humiliation – Braže noted.

In conclusion, she called for pressure on Russia and support for international justice.

We support the ICC, a special tribunal for the crime of aggression, and a compensation mechanism. The war must end. There is only one state and one person through whom it continues. This is Russia and Putin – the minister concluded.

Recall

The UN General Assembly resumed its 11th emergency special session to discuss the legal and political aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The decision was made at the request of Ukraine and Latvia.