The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.
Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.
The Latvian government has handed over 1,500 combat UAVs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will arrive by July. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones for 17 million euros.
Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.
The Tartu court found Andrei Makarov guilty of treason. He collected data on military equipment for the Russian Federation, organized the arson of a car with Ukrainian license plates, and monitored a Russian citizen in Lithuania.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.
Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.
The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.
Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia have announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention due to threats from Russia and Belarus. This should provide more opportunities to defend NATO's eastern flank.
Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.
The Latvian State Border Guard has initiated the partial closure of checkpoints on the borders with Belarus and Russia due to the increased flow of migrants. The restrictions may last up to six months.
Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.
Law enforcement officers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia exposed 14 members of a criminal organization. Fraudsters extorted money from EU citizens, posing as bankers and law enforcement officers.
At the meeting of the Staff, they analyzed the packages of military assistance and funding for 2025. They discussed issues of state resilience and ways to achieve peace through diplomacy.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia about the results of the summit in London. The parties agreed to work on an action plan to ensure real security guarantees.
The animated film “The Stream. The Last Cat on Earth, produced by Latvia, won in the Best Animated Feature Film nomination. Earlier, it also won a Golden Globe.
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have protested their exclusion from the Ukraine Support Summit in the United Kingdom. The Baltic countries, which are among Ukraine's largest donors, consider this decision unacceptable.
Latvian President Rinkēvičs announced that military support for Ukraine would continue at 1. 25% of GDP. Latvia also plans to increase its own defense spending to 5% of GDP.
The presidents of Lithuania and Latvia, the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada, as well as EU leaders arrived in Kyiv on February 24. They were met at the train station by Andriy Yermak and Andriy Sybiga.
Latvian President Rinkēvičs said he was ready to discuss sending troops to Ukraine under certain conditions. The key issues are strengthening Latvia's security and clear rules for the military's stay in Ukraine.
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia has proposed creating a coalition of Baltic and Scandinavian countries as an alternative to the NATO mission in Ukraine. According to her, they already have ready-made scenarios for joint negotiations.
“Patients of Ukraine warns about the risks of manual regulation of drug prices, which may cause delays in supplies and shortages. Experts suggest alternative solutions, including parallel imports.
France organizes a second meeting on Ukraine and European security with the participation of new countries. Norway, Canada, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium are invited to the meeting.
President of the European Council Costa insists on the EU's participation in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia poses a global threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire European security.
Norway has officially joined an international coalition of drones to support Ukraine. Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik signed the agreement in the presence of his Latvian counterpart.