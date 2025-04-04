$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15236 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27647 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64329 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213124 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122255 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391475 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310341 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213660 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131262 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213108 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391461 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254046 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310334 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2760 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44914 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71991 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57099 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Latvia

News by theme

US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.

Economy • April 2, 01:57 PM • 22636 views

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.

News of the World • April 2, 01:52 PM • 12755 views

Latvia has handed over 1,500 combat UAVs to Ukraine: details of the supply

The Latvian government has handed over 1,500 combat UAVs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will arrive by July. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones for 17 million euros.

War • April 1, 07:27 PM • 8476 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Russia remains a long-term threat to NATO and Europe

Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.

Politics • April 1, 09:19 AM • 8850 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142224 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587545 views

Kosovo's Prime Minister became a victim of Russian pranksters who pretended to be the President of Latvia

Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.

News of the World • March 26, 07:07 PM • 18035 views

In Estonia, a Ukrainophobe with Estonian and Russian citizenship received 15 years for treason: details of the case

The Tartu court found Andrei Makarov guilty of treason. He collected data on military equipment for the Russian Federation, organized the arson of a car with Ukrainian license plates, and monitored a Russian citizen in Lithuania.

Crimes and emergencies • March 25, 11:10 PM • 10823 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121466 views

Tusk checked how the Polish border with Belarus is protected

Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.

Politics • March 23, 05:50 AM • 43921 views

Six EU countries call for speeding up Ukraine's membership - Politico

Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.

Politics • March 19, 09:43 AM • 13086 views

NATO strengthens cooperation with neutral Austria

The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.

News of the World • March 18, 02:13 PM • 11771 views

Poland and the Baltic states want to withdraw from the treaty banning anti-personnel mines

Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia have announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention due to threats from Russia and Belarus. This should provide more opportunities to defend NATO's eastern flank.

News of the World • March 18, 10:00 AM • 46436 views

Ukraine has joined the UN complaint over Russian satellite disruption - report

Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.

War • March 18, 09:47 AM • 101232 views

Latvia plans to partially close border crossing points with Russia and Belarus

The Latvian State Border Guard has initiated the partial closure of checkpoints on the borders with Belarus and Russia due to the increased flow of migrants. The restrictions may last up to six months.

News of the World • March 18, 04:07 AM • 11167 views

Which European countries can boast long-livers - research

Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.

Health • March 14, 03:39 PM • 15837 views

13 detained and a million in cash: a joint EU operation was carried out in Ukraine due to a call-center scheme

Law enforcement officers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia exposed 14 members of a criminal organization. Fraudsters extorted money from EU citizens, posing as bankers and law enforcement officers.

Crimes and emergencies • March 13, 08:29 AM • 148377 views

"We need a real, honest peace, not an endless war": Zelensky held a meeting.

At the meeting of the Staff, they analyzed the packages of military assistance and funding for 2025. They discussed issues of state resilience and ways to achieve peace through diplomacy.

War • March 3, 08:55 PM • 22100 views

Zelensky told the Baltic leaders about the summit in London, there are specific initiatives.

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia about the results of the summit in London. The parties agreed to work on an action plan to ensure real security guarantees.

War • March 3, 06:58 PM • 21969 views

Latvian film wins Oscar for the first time in history

The animated film “The Stream. The Last Cat on Earth, produced by Latvia, won in the Best Animated Feature Film nomination. Earlier, it also won a Golden Globe.

Culture • March 3, 02:25 AM • 36995 views

The Baltic countries are outraged by the lack of invitation to the summit on Ukraine in London - media

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have protested their exclusion from the Ukraine Support Summit in the United Kingdom. The Baltic countries, which are among Ukraine's largest donors, consider this decision unacceptable.

Politics • February 28, 01:53 PM • 26948 views

Rinkēvičs announces plans to increase aid to Ukraine

Latvian President Rinkēvičs announced that military support for Ukraine would continue at 1. 25% of GDP. Latvia also plans to increase its own defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Politics • February 24, 10:02 AM • 19720 views

Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

The presidents of Lithuania and Latvia, the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada, as well as EU leaders arrived in Kyiv on February 24. They were met at the train station by Andriy Yermak and Andriy Sybiga.

Politics • February 24, 06:30 AM • 35806 views

Latvia can send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there are nuances - President Rinkēvičs

Latvian President Rinkēvičs said he was ready to discuss sending troops to Ukraine under certain conditions. The key issues are strengthening Latvia's security and clear rules for the military's stay in Ukraine.

War • February 20, 12:31 PM • 23670 views

“We have ready-made scenarios, we just need to agree.” Latvia offers an alternative to NATO for Ukraine's security

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia has proposed creating a coalition of Baltic and Scandinavian countries as an alternative to the NATO mission in Ukraine. According to her, they already have ready-made scenarios for joint negotiations.

Politics • February 19, 10:47 AM • 15207 views
Exclusive

Manual regulation of prices for medicines will lead to delays in the supply of imported drugs, their shortage and rise in price - Patients of Ukraine

“Patients of Ukraine warns about the risks of manual regulation of drug prices, which may cause delays in supplies and shortages. Experts suggest alternative solutions, including parallel imports.

Economy • February 19, 08:16 AM • 288847 views

France to hold second meeting on Ukraine: Canada among invitees

France organizes a second meeting on Ukraine and European security with the participation of new countries. Norway, Canada, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium are invited to the meeting.

Politics • February 18, 05:15 PM • 136923 views

EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa

President of the European Council Costa insists on the EU's participation in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia poses a global threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire European security.

War • February 17, 09:02 AM • 41924 views

Norway has joined the international coalition of drones

Norway has officially joined an international coalition of drones to support Ukraine. Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik signed the agreement in the presence of his Latvian counterpart.

War • February 16, 11:04 AM • 36900 views