Espen Bart Eide

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14133 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25005 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62729 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210571 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120814 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389311 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308908 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213420 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244051 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.

News of the World • April 2, 01:52 PM • 12755 views

It is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow to force peace: Sybiha, together with colleagues from Norway, visited the sites of shelling in Kharkiv

Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Kharkiv with colleagues from Norway, said that Russia seeks to continue the war. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

War • March 27, 04:34 PM • 28081 views

Norway allocates $95 million to finance gas imports to Ukraine

Norway allocates an additional $95 million for gas imports to Ukraine through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds will be used to purchase gas from Western sources for the needs of the population and enterprises.

Economy • March 26, 06:18 PM • 37313 views

Important to agree on the "small print" - Norwegian Foreign Minister on negotiations with Russia

Norway calls for clear agreements with Russia, taking into account the experience of previous negotiations. It is important to pay attention to details and be realistic.

Politics • March 26, 01:00 PM • 24480 views

Involving Norway in the negotiation efforts is of great importance - Sybiha

Ukraine, together with Norway, is working on strengthening its negotiating positions for future security guarantees. The main topic of discussion is developing a clear position to achieve a lasting peace.

Politics • March 26, 11:21 AM • 21680 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway and his colleague arrived in Ukraine

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced his arrival in Ukraine with Labor Minister Tonje Brenna to express support.

Politics • March 26, 09:15 AM • 20901 views

Norway announces a new energy aid package worth EUR 250 million to Ukraine

Norway's Foreign Minister announces a new package of energy aid to Ukraine worth 250 million euros. During his visit to Kyiv, he discussed military and energy cooperation.

Politics • October 17, 02:10 PM • 12445 views

Kuleba discusses with Norwegian Foreign Minister expansion of F-16 initiative to Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart. They discussed the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, the expansion of the F-16 coalition, and additional assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening the energy system.

War • August 8, 12:00 PM • 36158 views

Norway to provide Ukraine with spare parts for Sea King helicopters

Norway will provide Ukraine with spare parts for Sea King helicopters to support the operation and maintenance of the helicopters donated by Germany.

War • July 9, 10:02 AM • 104783 views

Norwegian Foreign Minister: Ukraine may use weapons from the West against Russia in Russia

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide said that Ukraine under international law has the right to "attack Russia inside Russia" as part of the defense of its territory.

War • May 30, 02:47 PM • 62231 views

The head of Norwegian diplomacy arrived in Odesa: Kiper tells details of the meeting

During the visit, Bart Eide familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism, in particular, he saw with his own eyes a house destroyed by a Russian drone, where 12 civilians were killed.

War • April 16, 01:39 PM • 24355 views

Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian Foreign Minister: discusses air and missile defense for Ukraine

Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide during his visit to Ukraine, discussing further defense cooperation, strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Norwegian support, and expanding Norway's military and humanitarian assistance worth about $7. 1 billion under the Fritjof Nansen 2023-2027 program.

War • April 15, 05:25 PM • 20759 views

Norway to provide Ukraine with modernized F-16 aircraft with longer-range strike capabilities - Norwegian Foreign Minister

Norway will provide Ukraine with a significant number of modernized F-16 fighter jets with updated weapons and a longer range to enhance Ukraine's ability to strike behind enemy lines.

War • April 15, 01:20 PM • 19711 views

Foreign Minister Kuleba meets with Norwegian counterpart Eide in Kyiv: what is known

Ukraine and Norway discussed a long-term support package for Ukraine, the expansion of the Fridtjof Nansen program, and Norway's participation in helping Ukraine obtain Patriot air defense systems from other countries.

War • April 15, 12:55 PM • 102554 views