Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.
Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Kharkiv with colleagues from Norway, said that Russia seeks to continue the war. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.
Norway allocates an additional $95 million for gas imports to Ukraine through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds will be used to purchase gas from Western sources for the needs of the population and enterprises.
Norway calls for clear agreements with Russia, taking into account the experience of previous negotiations. It is important to pay attention to details and be realistic.
Ukraine, together with Norway, is working on strengthening its negotiating positions for future security guarantees. The main topic of discussion is developing a clear position to achieve a lasting peace.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced his arrival in Ukraine with Labor Minister Tonje Brenna to express support.
Norway's Foreign Minister announces a new package of energy aid to Ukraine worth 250 million euros. During his visit to Kyiv, he discussed military and energy cooperation.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart. They discussed the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, the expansion of the F-16 coalition, and additional assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening the energy system.
Norway will provide Ukraine with spare parts for Sea King helicopters to support the operation and maintenance of the helicopters donated by Germany.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide said that Ukraine under international law has the right to "attack Russia inside Russia" as part of the defense of its territory.
During the visit, Bart Eide familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism, in particular, he saw with his own eyes a house destroyed by a Russian drone, where 12 civilians were killed.
Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide during his visit to Ukraine, discussing further defense cooperation, strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Norwegian support, and expanding Norway's military and humanitarian assistance worth about $7. 1 billion under the Fritjof Nansen 2023-2027 program.
Norway will provide Ukraine with a significant number of modernized F-16 fighter jets with updated weapons and a longer range to enhance Ukraine's ability to strike behind enemy lines.
Ukraine and Norway discussed a long-term support package for Ukraine, the expansion of the Fridtjof Nansen program, and Norway's participation in helping Ukraine obtain Patriot air defense systems from other countries.