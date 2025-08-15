The Norwegian government has stated that it is providing Ukraine with up to $100 million for the purchase of natural gas for the winter.

Norway allocates an additional almost 100 million dollars for gas procurement for Ukraine to guarantee heat and electricity to millions of Ukrainian families during the winter period of 2025–2026.

This was reported on the Norwegian government's website, writes UNN.

Details

Norway noted that this decision was made in response to an appeal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasized the critical need to ensure stable electricity supply and heating amid constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

President Zelenskyy asked us to help ensure electricity supply and heating in Ukraine before the next winter. I am very glad that we can respond positively to this request — says Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The new tranche will be a continuation of the March aid of the same amount and will be channeled through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to Naftogaz for gas procurement from Western sources.

Part of the fuel will be kept in reserve for use in case of repeated strikes on the gas transmission system.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also emphasized that the country will continue to be a strategic energy partner of Ukraine, while supporting its transition to a modern energy system.

Since 2022, Oslo has already allocated $448 million for Ukraine's gas needs within the Nansen program.

