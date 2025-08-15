$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 16894 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
11:14 AM • 29066 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
09:59 AM • 23492 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
09:48 AM • 38914 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
08:34 AM • 28384 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 65889 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 99299 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57438 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
August 14, 02:49 PM • 197916 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
11:14 AM • 29064 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 25972 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
09:48 AM • 38913 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 69248 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:49 PM • 197916 views
The Norwegian government has stated that it is providing Ukraine with up to $100 million for the purchase of natural gas for the winter.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

The Norwegian government is allocating almost $100 million to Ukraine for the purchase of natural gas for the 2025–2026 heating season. This is a continuation of aid provided through the EBRD to Naftogaz for purchases from Western sources.

The Norwegian government has stated that it is providing Ukraine with up to $100 million for the purchase of natural gas for the winter.

Norway allocates an additional almost 100 million dollars for gas procurement for Ukraine to guarantee heat and electricity to millions of Ukrainian families during the winter period of 2025–2026.

This was reported on the Norwegian government's website, writes UNN.

Details

Norway noted that this decision was made in response to an appeal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasized the critical need to ensure stable electricity supply and heating amid constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

President Zelenskyy asked us to help ensure electricity supply and heating in Ukraine before the next winter. I am very glad that we can respond positively to this request

— says Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The new tranche will be a continuation of the March aid of the same amount and will be channeled through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to Naftogaz for gas procurement from Western sources.

Part of the fuel will be kept in reserve for use in case of repeated strikes on the gas transmission system.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also emphasized that the country will continue to be a strategic energy partner of Ukraine, while supporting its transition to a modern energy system.

Since 2022, Oslo has already allocated $448 million for Ukraine's gas needs within the Nansen program.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Naftogaz
Espen Bart Eide
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine