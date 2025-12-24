Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region
Kyiv • UNN
JSC "Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant" in Russia's Tula region was attacked by drones on the night of December 24. The enterprise is one of the main producers of synthetic rubber in Russia.
In the Tula region of the Russian Federation, on the night of Wednesday, December 24, drones attacked JSC "Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant". This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
"Efremov, Tula region, was attacked by JSC "Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant," one of the posts reads.
"Video of a probable strike on Kauchuk in Efremov, fire trucks are heading there," another post states.
Reference
"Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant" is one of the main producers of synthetic rubber and high-molecular polyisobutylene in the Russian Federation.
In recent years, the company has faced declining sales and profits - partly due to falling demand and changing market conditions.
Recall
On the night of December 8, drones attacked a number of Russian cities, including Tula.
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)11.09.25, 04:25 • 33105 views