Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region

December 23, 03:52 PM • 13974 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 25273 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 32368 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 40933 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 30031 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 34762 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 19268 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18289 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23817 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39227 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Drunk commanders and catastrophic losses: ATESH reveals critical situation in Russia's 74th regiment in ZaporizhzhiaDecember 23, 06:36 PM • 6194 views
Enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Chernihiv, residents are being evacuatedDecember 23, 06:54 PM • 5934 views
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 5946 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 4246 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideo12:39 AM • 6364 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 32368 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 23678 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 40933 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 34762 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 93725 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 24547 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 23258 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 26960 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 29026 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 51617 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

JSC "Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant" in Russia's Tula region was attacked by drones on the night of December 24. The enterprise is one of the main producers of synthetic rubber in Russia.

Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region

In the Tula region of the Russian Federation, on the night of Wednesday, December 24, drones attacked JSC "Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant". This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

"Efremov, Tula region, was attacked by JSC "Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant," one of the posts reads.

"Video of a probable strike on Kauchuk in Efremov, fire trucks are heading there," another post states.

Reference

"Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant" is one of the main producers of synthetic rubber and high-molecular polyisobutylene in the Russian Federation.

In recent years, the company has faced declining sales and profits - partly due to falling demand and changing market conditions.

Recall

On the night of December 8, drones attacked a number of Russian cities, including Tula.

ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)11.09.25, 04:25 • 33105 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
War in Ukraine
Tula Oblast