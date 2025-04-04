Petteri Orpo

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10917 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58813 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203731 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117272 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304685 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212843 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243748 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254862 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250099 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Petteri Orpo

Prime Minister of Finland since 2023
Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.

News of the World • April 2, 01:52 PM • 12755 views

Finland wants to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines

Finland intends to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Mines in order to respond flexibly to changes in the security sphere. The country also plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029.

News of the World • April 1, 01:03 PM • 14328 views

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the Prime Minister of Finland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Petteri Orpo, where they discussed defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, artillery, and investments in weapons production.

War • March 19, 04:08 PM • 33372 views

Zelenskyy Arrives in Finland: Meeting with President Stubb Scheduled for Tomorrow

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Finland to meet with President Stubb. They will discuss support for Ukraine and steps to end Russian aggression.

Politics • March 18, 03:24 PM • 15962 views