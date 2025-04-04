Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern
defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.
Finland intends to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Mines in order to respond flexibly to changes in the
security sphere. The country also plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Petteri Orpo, where they discussed defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening
air defense, artillery, and investments in weapons production.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Finland to meet with President Stubb. They will discuss support for Ukraine and steps to end
Russian aggression.