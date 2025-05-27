The leaders of the Northern European countries, following the results of the informal summit in the Finnish city of Turku, announced the deepening of cooperation in the field of security against the background of increasing threats from Moscow and pressure from Washington. This is reported by Euractiv, reports UNN.

Details

The summit was hosted by the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo. He drew attention to the increasing Russian provocations in the Baltic Sea, including violations of airspace and the build-up of military presence on the neighboring island of Gogland.

Russia is a long-term threat. But we are not afraid, we are ready and resilient - said Orpo.

The invitation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was a symbolic gesture, which corresponds to the desire of the Northern European countries to cooperate with like-minded people, such as Poland and Germany, which have recently shown a growing interest in the security of Northern Europe.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre criticized Washington, expressing unequivocal support for Greenland and Denmark, which was a direct reaction to US President Donald Trump's statements that the US is claiming to acquire Arctic territory.

The Arctic is a regulated region, and maritime law applies there. We support Greenland and Denmark - said Støre.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized the collective strength of the Scandinavian countries, calling them an "important player" in the modern global economy.

Together we are the 12th largest economy in the world. Our common voice carries weight – he said.

Addition

This year's summit marked a change in tone in the position of the northern bloc, compared to previous meetings. The autonomous territories of Greenland and the Faroe Islands were invited to join the informal bloc. This is a symbolic step in the context of strengthening the unity of the Nordic countries and strengthening resistance to external influence.

Let us remind you

The Greenland authorities granted a 30-year permit for the development of an aluminum ore deposit to a consortium with the participation of a French company and investment funds from Denmark and Greenland. Production will begin in 5 years.