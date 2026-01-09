Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed Russia's strike on Ukraine with a medium-range ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia. Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 242 drones in total; 226 drones and 18 missiles were shot down or suppressed, among which there are no MRBMs, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 9 (from 7:30 p.m. on January 8), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, sea- and ground-launched missiles.

"The main direction of the strike is Kyiv region," the report says.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 278 air attack assets – 36 missiles and 242 UAVs of various types:

242 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk (about 150 of them are "Shaheds");

13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk region – Russia);

22 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

1 medium-range ballistic missile (from the Kapustin Yar training ground, Astrakhan region - Russia).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09.00, air defense shot down/suppressed 244 air targets: 226 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (drones of other types); 8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles; 10 Kalibr cruise missiles. Hits were recorded for 18 missiles and 16 attack UAVs at 19 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

