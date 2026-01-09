Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVA

Laboratory tests were conducted in the Lviv region at the site of the missile attack in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the radiation background is within normal limits.

No excess levels of harmful substances in the air were detected. I thank the relevant services for their promptness - Kozytskyi wrote.

At the same time, he warned that "new threats may arise" tonight and urged people to immediately go to shelters if an air raid alert is announced.

Recall

After the air raid alert was announced in Lviv, a series of explosions were heard. According to monitoring channels, the enemy targeted the Stryi gas field and gas storage facility in the Lviv region with an "oreshnik" type missile.

The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch