January 8, 05:08 PM • 22448 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 28977 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 28250 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 36113 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 24007 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 17289 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 14397 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18335 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14298 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 53623 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Publications
Exclusives
Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Laboratory tests were conducted in Lviv region at the site of the missile attack in Lviv. The radiation background and the level of harmful substances in the air are within normal limits.

Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVA

Laboratory tests were conducted in the Lviv region at the site of the missile attack in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the radiation background is within normal limits.

No excess levels of harmful substances in the air were detected. I thank the relevant services for their promptness

- Kozytskyi wrote.

At the same time, he warned that "new threats may arise" tonight and urged people to immediately go to shelters if an air raid alert is announced.

Recall

After the air raid alert was announced in Lviv, a series of explosions were heard. According to monitoring channels, the enemy targeted the Stryi gas field and gas storage facility in the Lviv region with an "oreshnik" type missile.

The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch08.01.26, 23:57 • 4288 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Lviv