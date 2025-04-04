$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13444 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23655 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61964 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209267 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120122 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388108 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308079 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213282 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243989 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128059 views

02:15 PM • 128059 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209267 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209267 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388108 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388108 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252504 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252504 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308079 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1332 views

07:44 PM • 1332 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12320 views

05:58 PM • 12320 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42470 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42470 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70566 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70566 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56448 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56448 views
70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.

Economy • April 3, 04:20 PM • 11373 views

Synoptic - artificial intelligence: US scientists presented a new weather forecasting system

The new Aardvark Weather system based on artificial intelligence makes weather forecasts faster and with fewer resources. It already surpasses American analogues and can help avoid disasters.

News of the World • March 23, 02:18 AM • 32936 views

Imprisonment for Ukrainian literature: teenagers in occupation secretly gather to read books

Teenagers gather in small groups to discuss Ukrainian literature. Storing textbooks can result in 5 years in prison.

War • March 23, 12:25 AM • 24307 views

Heathrow Airport does not know when the lights will be restored after the fire: disruptions are expected for several days

Heathrow Airport has a significant power outage due to a fire at a substation. Significant disruptions are expected, passengers are advised not to travel to the airport.

News of the World • March 21, 02:41 PM • 13918 views

Will Smith to release first album in 20 years

Actor Will Smith has announced the release of his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, scheduled for release on March 28. The album will feature collaborations with famous musicians.

News of the World • March 17, 01:11 PM • 116455 views

Marriage triples the risk of obesity in men, but not in women – research

Marriage significantly increases the risk of obesity in men, but not in women, as studies have shown. The risk of being overweight increases with age, especially among women.

Health • March 13, 12:48 PM • 15318 views

Rubio: minerals deal is not a guarantee of security

Marco Rubio stated that the mineral agreement between the United States and Ukraine is beneficial to both parties, promoting Ukraine's economic growth. However, he does not consider it a guarantee of security.

War • March 12, 02:43 PM • 29923 views

Vance showed off "shamrock socks" at a meeting with the Irish Prime Minister

Michael Martin arrived in Washington. Before meeting with Donald Trump, he had breakfast with the US Vice President, who joked about his shamrock socks.

News of the World • March 12, 01:33 PM • 16203 views

Dutch Defense Minister: Zelensky should not agree to a deal that would lead to a "post-war period"

Ruben Brekelmans at the Paris Forum warned against Ukraine agreeing to a deal that would lead to a "post-war period" and called on Europe to strengthen security. He emphasized that the US no longer guarantees automatic support, so the EU must act independently.

War • March 11, 01:07 PM • 19165 views

Andriy Yermak: "A ceasefire has never been this close before"

The Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that security guarantees, increased sanctions, and control over frozen assets of the Russian Federation are necessary to achieve peace.

War • March 11, 11:14 AM • 108306 views

Russia threatened Australia with "serious consequences" if peacekeepers are deployed in Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in Australia warned of "serious consequences" in the event of the deployment of Australian peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Russia stated that it would not remain a passive observer and considers the presence of Western troops unacceptable.

Politics • March 10, 06:32 PM • 28198 views

In Australia, cyclone "Alfred" left over 330 thousand homes and businesses without power

Tropical cyclone "Alfred" reached the east coast of Australia with wind speeds of 80 km/h. The city of Gold Coast was the hardest hit, with over 112 thousand people left without electricity.

News of the World • March 9, 04:12 AM • 23646 views

In Russia, a Briton was sentenced to 19 years for fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian court sentenced British citizen James Anderson to 19 years for fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He will spend the first 5 years in prison, the rest in a strict regime colony.

News of the World • March 5, 01:26 PM • 18371 views

The stolen painting by Bruegel has been found after 50 years in a Dutch museum.

A private detective and an art magazine have discovered a painting by Bruegel that was stolen from a Polish museum in 1974. The masterpiece, which was likely taken by intelligence agents, was found at an exhibition in the Gaudí Museum.

Crimes and emergencies • March 4, 02:25 AM • 39629 views

Trudeau considers sending Canadian peacekeepers to Ukraine after peace deal

The Prime Minister of Canada does not rule out the participation of Canadian peacekeepers in the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine after the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia. Canada will continue to support Ukraine by all means possible.

War • March 2, 08:05 PM • 26659 views

Starmer answers how Ukraine's sovereignty can be guaranteed

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for increased support for Ukraine to achieve a just peace. He emphasized the importance of preserving the principle of “peace through strength” and warned against reducing aid.

War • February 17, 08:27 PM • 75205 views

There is no date for a meeting with Trump himself yet, although the team is working to set it - Zelenskyy

The date of Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump has not yet been set, but the teams are working to set it. The Ukrainian president emphasizes the importance of meeting with the American leader before his talks with Putin.

Politics • February 11, 04:26 PM • 27813 views

Europe cannot guarantee Ukraine's security without the United States - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine says that security guarantees without US participation are not genuine. Zelenskyy is ready to offer lucrative contracts to American companies to rebuild Ukraine to attract Trump's support.

War • February 11, 02:53 PM • 33955 views

Colleagues and friends reveal the secrets of David Lynch's creative method

The Guardian has collected unique memories of directors and artists about their collaboration with David Lynch. Colleagues talked about the peculiarities of his creative approach and influence on world cinema.

Culture • January 18, 07:33 PM • 167933 views

A commission has been established to study the circumstances of the transfer of the Air Force to other branches of the armed forces

A special commission has been set up in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to examine the circumstances of the transfer of servicemen to other branches of the armed forces. The commission will review the transfer of specialists in short supply, including aviation and electronic warfare specialists.

War • January 16, 02:02 PM • 27024 views

First illegal drugs use room to be opened in Britain

The UK's first Thistle center for controlled drug use will open in Glasgow in January 2025. The facility will be open daily under medical supervision and will be able to receive up to 200 visitors per day.

Health • January 12, 03:48 AM • 39702 views

Antibiotic resistance could kill 40 million people over the next 25 years

Experts predict catastrophic consequences due to the spread of antibiotic resistance in the coming decades. This could double mortality rates and complicate routine medical procedures.

Health • January 6, 01:09 AM • 31305 views

Texas girl poisons goat, believing its owner to be a fraud: investigation launched

A 17-year-old girl poisoned a rival goat at a competition with a pesticide, believing its owner to be a fraud. The animal died 21 hours after the poisoning, and the suspect faces up to 2 years in prison.

News of the World • December 31, 07:48 AM • 21585 views

110 combat engagements recorded in the frontline: where is the hottest spot and what is happening

In the Vremivsk sector, 26 hostile attacks took place, most of them near Kostiantynopol. The enemy is actively attacking in all directions, using aviation and anti-aircraft guns.

War • December 21, 03:29 PM • 23095 views

The General Staff responded to the publication of The Guardian about the "transfer of air defense to infantry"

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information from The Guardian about the transfer of air defense troops to infantry. The reassignment only concerns servicemen from security and rear units, not affecting air defense specialists.

War • December 21, 01:43 PM • 24601 views

The year 2024 will set a new temperature record in the history of observations - The Guardian

The average temperature in 2024 will exceed the pre-industrial level by more than 1. 5°C for the first time. Economic losses from extreme weather conditions will grow by 6% and reach $320 billion.

Society • December 9, 07:18 AM • 16369 views

Thousands of prisoners released from Syrian prisons after the fall of the Assad regime

The rebels captured Damascus and released thousands of prisoners from Syrian prisons, including the Sedna military prison. Among those released are women and children who were held in harsh conditions for years.

News of the World • December 8, 11:05 PM • 19033 views

Guardian and Observer journalists go on strike to protest possible sale of Sunday edition

500 journalists from The Guardian and The Observer have begun a 48-hour strike over the possible sale of the Observer to Tortoise Media. The employees oppose the separation of the two publications, which have existed together since 1791.

News of the World • December 4, 01:42 PM • 17887 views

Trump may negotiate with Ukraine on Putin's terms if Russia breaks off military relations with China - The Guardian

The Guardian reports on Trump's possible talks on Ukraine on Russia's terms if it breaks military ties with China. The newspaper emphasizes the importance of American support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

War • November 24, 11:15 AM • 62885 views

Britain probably lifted the ban on Storm Shadow strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation - mass media

British Prime Minister Cyrus Starmer hinted at the possible lifting of restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow missiles at the Russian Federation. The change of position occurred after a similar US decision on long-range missiles.

War • November 20, 11:21 AM • 182157 views