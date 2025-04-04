According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.
The new Aardvark Weather system based on artificial intelligence makes weather forecasts faster and with fewer resources. It already surpasses American analogues and can help avoid disasters.
Teenagers gather in small groups to discuss Ukrainian literature. Storing textbooks can result in 5 years in prison.
Heathrow Airport has a significant power outage due to a fire at a substation. Significant disruptions are expected, passengers are advised not to travel to the airport.
Actor Will Smith has announced the release of his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, scheduled for release on March 28. The album will feature collaborations with famous musicians.
Marriage significantly increases the risk of obesity in men, but not in women, as studies have shown. The risk of being overweight increases with age, especially among women.
Marco Rubio stated that the mineral agreement between the United States and Ukraine is beneficial to both parties, promoting Ukraine's economic growth. However, he does not consider it a guarantee of security.
Michael Martin arrived in Washington. Before meeting with Donald Trump, he had breakfast with the US Vice President, who joked about his shamrock socks.
Ruben Brekelmans at the Paris Forum warned against Ukraine agreeing to a deal that would lead to a "post-war period" and called on Europe to strengthen security. He emphasized that the US no longer guarantees automatic support, so the EU must act independently.
The Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that security guarantees, increased sanctions, and control over frozen assets of the Russian Federation are necessary to achieve peace.
The Russian Embassy in Australia warned of "serious consequences" in the event of the deployment of Australian peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Russia stated that it would not remain a passive observer and considers the presence of Western troops unacceptable.
Tropical cyclone "Alfred" reached the east coast of Australia with wind speeds of 80 km/h. The city of Gold Coast was the hardest hit, with over 112 thousand people left without electricity.
The Russian court sentenced British citizen James Anderson to 19 years for fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He will spend the first 5 years in prison, the rest in a strict regime colony.
A private detective and an art magazine have discovered a painting by Bruegel that was stolen from a Polish museum in 1974. The masterpiece, which was likely taken by intelligence agents, was found at an exhibition in the Gaudí Museum.
The Prime Minister of Canada does not rule out the participation of Canadian peacekeepers in the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine after the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia. Canada will continue to support Ukraine by all means possible.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for increased support for Ukraine to achieve a just peace. He emphasized the importance of preserving the principle of “peace through strength” and warned against reducing aid.
The date of Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump has not yet been set, but the teams are working to set it. The Ukrainian president emphasizes the importance of meeting with the American leader before his talks with Putin.
The President of Ukraine says that security guarantees without US participation are not genuine. Zelenskyy is ready to offer lucrative contracts to American companies to rebuild Ukraine to attract Trump's support.
The Guardian has collected unique memories of directors and artists about their collaboration with David Lynch. Colleagues talked about the peculiarities of his creative approach and influence on world cinema.
A special commission has been set up in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to examine the circumstances of the transfer of servicemen to other branches of the armed forces. The commission will review the transfer of specialists in short supply, including aviation and electronic warfare specialists.
The UK's first Thistle center for controlled drug use will open in Glasgow in January 2025. The facility will be open daily under medical supervision and will be able to receive up to 200 visitors per day.
Experts predict catastrophic consequences due to the spread of antibiotic resistance in the coming decades. This could double mortality rates and complicate routine medical procedures.
A 17-year-old girl poisoned a rival goat at a competition with a pesticide, believing its owner to be a fraud. The animal died 21 hours after the poisoning, and the suspect faces up to 2 years in prison.
In the Vremivsk sector, 26 hostile attacks took place, most of them near Kostiantynopol. The enemy is actively attacking in all directions, using aviation and anti-aircraft guns.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information from The Guardian about the transfer of air defense troops to infantry. The reassignment only concerns servicemen from security and rear units, not affecting air defense specialists.
The average temperature in 2024 will exceed the pre-industrial level by more than 1. 5°C for the first time. Economic losses from extreme weather conditions will grow by 6% and reach $320 billion.
The rebels captured Damascus and released thousands of prisoners from Syrian prisons, including the Sedna military prison. Among those released are women and children who were held in harsh conditions for years.
500 journalists from The Guardian and The Observer have begun a 48-hour strike over the possible sale of the Observer to Tortoise Media. The employees oppose the separation of the two publications, which have existed together since 1791.
The Guardian reports on Trump's possible talks on Ukraine on Russia's terms if it breaks military ties with China. The newspaper emphasizes the importance of American support for Ukraine's sovereignty.
British Prime Minister Cyrus Starmer hinted at the possible lifting of restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow missiles at the Russian Federation. The change of position occurred after a similar US decision on long-range missiles.