White House to hold press conference on Berlin peace talks - media

The White House will soon hold a press conference on peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine that took place in Berlin. - the report says.

Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in Berlin.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.

