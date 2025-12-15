White House to hold press conference on Berlin peace talks - media
The White House will hold a press conference on peace talks in Berlin regarding the war in Ukraine. Earlier, the second round of negotiations took place with the participation of President Zelenskyy and US representatives.
The White House will soon hold a press conference on peace talks in Berlin. The Guardian reports this, according to UNN.
The White House will soon hold a press conference on peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine that took place in Berlin.
The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in Berlin.
AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.
