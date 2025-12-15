"Conspiracy theories" circulating in the press are false: Kyslytsya revealed details of negotiations with Trump's envoys

The representative of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, speaking about the negotiations with US negotiators, noted "the level of understanding of Ukrainian interests and position by American partners," adding that the "conspiracy theories circulating in the press are false," UNN writes.

Being in the same negotiation room with Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for the second day in a row, I would say that the conspiracy theories circulating in the media are false. I am positively impressed by the level of understanding of Ukrainian interests and position by American partners. - Kyslytsia wrote on X.

The representative of the Ukrainian delegation emphasized: "It is important that the American side remains fully engaged in the peace process and tries to identify steps that can lead to a just and lasting end to the war."

"It is unfair to mischaracterize the approach of the American team, which invests time, effort, and resources in establishing peace. Each team listens carefully to each other. The Ukrainian position is very clear. Anonymous sources are not true," Kyslytsia pointed out.

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in Berlin.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.

