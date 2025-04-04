According to Trump, there is significant progress in talks about the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukrainians have shown readiness for a ceasefire.
The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Kirill Dmitriev said that Ukraine is violating the "energy truce" by striking Russia. He also called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia for the success of negotiations.
The US will soon know whether Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make the decision. Ukraine has already shown its readiness for a ceasefire.
The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.
US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that the US intends to achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Both sides will have to make some compromises.
Trump believes that Putin is stalling negotiations and is considering tightening sanctions, including a ban on the Russian "shadow fleet" that carries illegal oil.
The U. S. Secretary of Defense has ordered all military personnel, regardless of gender, to meet the same physical fitness requirements for combat positions. This supplements existing standards.
The head of the US Department of Energy stated the need to modernize nuclear weapons. This is necessary to maintain technological leadership and the reliability of the American arsenal.
Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of the head of the Pentagon, was present at her husband's talks with foreign military colleagues, where confidential information was discussed. Some participants in the meetings were surprised by her presence.
A poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States. Meanwhile, less than 30% of Americans support the idea.
Elon Musk praised the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he has been running since 2025, calling it the biggest revolution since the primitive people. According to him, this helped save the United States.
Michelle Ross-Stanton, the widow of Pierre Zakrzewski, accuses Fox News of failing to protect her husband and lacking necessary insurance. She is demanding $11.6 million in compensation.
Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.
Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.
The US may resort to military action if Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons. Washington emphasizes that dialogue is a better solution, but the alternative is unacceptable.
Mike Waltz stated that a ceasefire on the front line will be the final stage before the signing of a peace agreement. Prior to this, attacks on power grids must cease and prisoner exchanges must take place.
The US Secretary of Health claims that phones cause cancer, worsen academic performance and lead to drug use. France is also planning a ban for children under 15.
Donald Trump stated that he did not discuss ending aid to Ukraine with Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, the conversation with Putin went well and contributed to bringing positions closer regarding economic relations after the end of the war in Ukraine.
Israel launched intense strikes on Gaza after consultations with the Trump team. The airstrikes were among the largest since the January 19 ceasefire, with Hamas accusing Israel of violating the agreement.
Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn to more advantageous positions and that no unit was surrounded. He called the claims Russian propaganda.
Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.
The resignation of Volodymyr Zelensky was not raised at the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah. This was reported by Fox News journalist Nana Sajaia.
U. S. Vice President J.D. Vance commented on the criticism from his cousin Nate, who fought for Ukraine. Vance stated that he is not interested in a public dispute but is open to personal communication.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump did not give a direct answer regarding easing pressure on Russia. The former US president also criticized Zelensky and Biden's policy on supporting Ukraine.
White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that the restoration of aid to Ukraine depends on President Trump. To achieve peace, both sides need to be brought to the negotiating table.
The White House press secretary announced Trump's speech at the joint session of Congress. The President of the United States plans to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, and border funding issues.
U. S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated the possibility of resuming negotiations on the minerals deal if Zelensky changes his position. Zelensky had previously expressed readiness to sign an agreement with the U.S.
Mike Volz said that the Ukrainian delegation was upset after Zelenskyy's argument with Trump in the Oval Office. Advisers to the US president insisted on changing Zelenskyy's attitude toward peace talks.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that Trump is committed to peace.