We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13431 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 23621 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61943 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209234 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120104 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388085 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308065 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213280 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243989 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128030 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209234 views

02:15 PM • 128030 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388085 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209234 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388085 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308065 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252490 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308065 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12317 views

07:44 PM • 1326 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42449 views

05:58 PM • 12317 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70547 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42449 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70547 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56426 views
News by theme

Trump believes that Zelensky and Putin are ready for a ceasefire agreement

According to Trump, there is significant progress in talks about the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukrainians have shown readiness for a ceasefire.

War • April 4, 01:33 PM • 10148 views

The US has set a time for Russia to respond about its readiness for peace - Rubio

The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Politics • April 4, 12:25 PM • 8576 views

Putin's envoy in Washington accused Ukraine of allegedly violating the energy truce

Russian Ambassador to the United States Kirill Dmitriev said that Ukraine is violating the "energy truce" by striking Russia. He also called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia for the success of negotiations.

War • April 4, 12:11 PM • 8822 views

US needs to know if Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make that decision - Rubio

The US will soon know whether Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make the decision. Ukraine has already shown its readiness for a ceasefire.

War • April 4, 11:50 AM • 5304 views

Trump offers China tariff relief in exchange for TikTok sale approval

The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.

News of the World • April 4, 05:48 AM • 3618 views

Kellogg believes that the war between Russia and Ukraine is already on the verge of a ceasefire

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that the US intends to achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Both sides will have to make some compromises.

War • April 2, 06:15 PM • 23681 views

Trump is disappointed that Putin is "dragging his feet" and is eyeing aggressive sanctions - media

Trump believes that Putin is stalling negotiations and is considering tightening sanctions, including a ban on the Russian "shadow fleet" that carries illegal oil.

War • April 1, 07:19 PM • 10950 views

Hegset ordered male and female U.S. military personnel to undergo the same physical tests

The U. S. Secretary of Defense has ordered all military personnel, regardless of gender, to meet the same physical fitness requirements for combat positions. This supplements existing standards.

News of the World • April 1, 11:15 AM • 15153 views

The US considers it important to modernize its nuclear arsenal

The head of the US Department of Energy stated the need to modernize nuclear weapons. This is necessary to maintain technological leadership and the reliability of the American arsenal.

News of the World • March 30, 06:28 AM • 28176 views

The wife of the head of the Pentagon was present at closed meetings where confidential information was discussed - WSJ

Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of the head of the Pentagon, was present at her husband's talks with foreign military colleagues, where confidential information was discussed. Some participants in the meetings were surprised by her presence.

Politics • March 29, 04:22 PM • 44968 views

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA

A poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States. Meanwhile, less than 30% of Americans support the idea.

News of the World • March 29, 07:53 AM • 13094 views

"This is the biggest revolution": Elon Musk praised the work of the DOGE team

Elon Musk praised the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he has been running since 2025, calling it the biggest revolution since the primitive people. According to him, this helped save the United States.

News of the World • March 28, 11:18 AM • 30021 views

Fox News journalist's widow sues the publication over her husband's death in Ukraine

Michelle Ross-Stanton, the widow of Pierre Zakrzewski, accuses Fox News of failing to protect her husband and lacking necessary insurance. She is demanding $11.6 million in compensation.

War • March 27, 03:17 PM • 25003 views

Mask's DOGE reviewing Signal chat incident with US military plans

Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.

News of the World • March 26, 09:39 AM • 25234 views

Romania and Bulgaria concerned about US-Russia talks on Black Sea - FT

Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.

War • March 24, 10:58 AM • 110733 views

The US is ready for military action against Iran under certain conditions – White House

The US may resort to military action if Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons. Washington emphasizes that dialogue is a better solution, but the alternative is unacceptable.

Politics • March 23, 09:41 PM • 43025 views

The end of the war in Ukraine will be gradual: Trump's adviser named the stages to a peace agreement

Mike Waltz stated that a ceasefire on the front line will be the final stage before the signing of a peace agreement. Prior to this, attacks on power grids must cease and prisoner exchanges must take place.

War • March 23, 07:00 PM • 115836 views

Mobile phones may be banned in American schools: what is the reason

The US Secretary of Health claims that phones cause cancer, worsen academic performance and lead to drug use. France is also planning a ban for children under 15.

News of the World • March 23, 01:38 AM • 26817 views

Trump denied negotiations with Putin on ending aid to Ukraine

Donald Trump stated that he did not discuss ending aid to Ukraine with Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, the conversation with Putin went well and contributed to bringing positions closer regarding economic relations after the end of the war in Ukraine.

War • March 18, 11:44 PM • 19640 views

Israel attacked Gaza after consultations with the Trump administration - White House

Israel launched intense strikes on Gaza after consultations with the Trump team. The airstrikes were among the largest since the January 19 ceasefire, with Hamas accusing Israel of violating the agreement.

News of the World • March 18, 03:28 AM • 13684 views

Umerov denied the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region

Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn to more advantageous positions and that no unit was surrounded. He called the claims Russian propaganda.

War • March 16, 11:53 PM • 19082 views

Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year

Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.

Economy • March 12, 11:55 AM • 16485 views

The US and Ukraine did not discuss Zelensky's resignation in Jeddah - Fox News

The resignation of Volodymyr Zelensky was not raised at the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah. This was reported by Fox News journalist Nana Sajaia.

Politics • March 12, 03:00 AM • 19448 views

I am not interested in arguing with him publicly: Vance commented on the criticism from his cousin who fought for Ukraine

U. S. Vice President J.D. Vance commented on the criticism from his cousin Nate, who fought for Ukraine. Vance stated that he is not interested in a public dispute but is open to personal communication.

News of the World • March 11, 04:53 PM • 14266 views

Trump dodged a question about Russia and called Zelensky "ungrateful"

In an interview with Fox News, Trump did not give a direct answer regarding easing pressure on Russia. The former US president also criticized Zelensky and Biden's policy on supporting Ukraine.

Politics • March 9, 04:53 PM • 36388 views

White House commented on whether the decision to suspend aid to Ukraine could change

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that the restoration of aid to Ukraine depends on President Trump. To achieve peace, both sides need to be brought to the negotiating table.

War • March 4, 02:48 PM • 21140 views

Trump is going to talk about Ukraine during his address to Congress - White House

The White House press secretary announced Trump's speech at the joint session of Congress. The President of the United States plans to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, and border funding issues.

War • March 4, 02:16 PM • 27604 views

Under what conditions will the US be open to resuming negotiations with Ukraine: Volz responded

U. S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated the possibility of resuming negotiations on the minerals deal if Zelensky changes his position. Zelensky had previously expressed readiness to sign an agreement with the U.S.

War • March 3, 05:27 PM • 36984 views

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Mike Volz said that the Ukrainian delegation was upset after Zelenskyy's argument with Trump in the Oval Office. Advisers to the US president insisted on changing Zelenskyy's attitude toward peace talks.

Politics • March 2, 11:50 AM • 108802 views

White House responds to whether there was an “ambush” in the Oval Office and makes a statement on support for Ukraine and “blank checks”

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that Trump is committed to peace.

Politics • March 1, 01:45 PM • 42316 views