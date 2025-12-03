US Secretary of State: some believe our policy should be to finance Ukraine indefinitely while the war continues, but that is unrealistic

The US believes that now is the ideal time for both sides to end the war, and although some believe that American policy should be to simply continue funding Ukraine with unlimited amounts for as long as the war lasts, this is unrealistic and will not happen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News, writes UNN.

We believe that now is the ideal time for both sides to end the war - said Rubio.

According to him, "if there is a way to bridge the gap between the two sides, we are the only ones in the world who can do it, and that is what we are trying to do."

Some of these people believe that our policy should be to simply continue funding Ukraine with unlimited amounts for as long as the war lasts. That's unrealistic. That's not reality. And it's not going to happen. We've been saying this for a long time: the scale and scope of this cannot be sustained. And I also don't think it's realistic for Russia to continue this war for four or five years. - Rubio pointed out.

