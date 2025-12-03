$42.330.01
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 17102 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 16784 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 28961 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 67764 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46451 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37390 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33336 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59092 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55828 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
US Secretary of State: some believe our policy should be to finance Ukraine indefinitely while the war continues, but that is unrealistic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The US believes it is an ideal time to end the war and is ready to help the parties bridge the gap. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that unlimited funding for Ukraine is unrealistic.

The US believes that now is the ideal time for both sides to end the war, and although some believe that American policy should be to simply continue funding Ukraine with unlimited amounts for as long as the war lasts, this is unrealistic and will not happen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News, writes UNN.

We believe that now is the ideal time for both sides to end the war

- said Rubio.

According to him, "if there is a way to bridge the gap between the two sides, we are the only ones in the world who can do it, and that is what we are trying to do."

Some of these people believe that our policy should be to simply continue funding Ukraine with unlimited amounts for as long as the war lasts. That's unrealistic. That's not reality. And it's not going to happen. We've been saying this for a long time: the scale and scope of this cannot be sustained. And I also don't think it's realistic for Russia to continue this war for four or five years.

- Rubio pointed out.

Rubio: Ukraine and Russia are currently literally fighting for 30-50 km of territory, 20% of Donetsk region03.12.25, 09:00 • 854 views

Julia Shramko

