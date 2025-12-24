$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 11026 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 13232 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 10999 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 15805 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 23195 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 16161 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 18169 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34698 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50213 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 69173 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Drone attack: Russia claims to have shot down 132 Ukrainian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of 132 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs from 13:00 to 20:00. The drones were allegedly shot down over 10 regions and occupied Crimea.

Drone attack: Russia claims to have shot down 132 Ukrainian drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that from 13:00 to 20:00, 132 Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted and destroyed, UNN reports.

From 13:00 to 20:00, 132 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems.

- the message says.

It is reported that:

  • 46 UAVs – over the territory of Belgorod region;
    • 42 UAVs – over the territory of Bryansk region;
      • 15 UAVs – over the territory of Kaluga region;
        • 12 UAVs – over the territory of the Moscow region;
          • 7 UAVs – over the territory of Kursk region;
            • 4 UAVs – over the territory of Lipetsk region;
              • 2 UAVs – over the territory of Ryazan region;
                • 2 UAVs – over the territory of Oryol region;
                  • 1 UAV – over the territory of Tula region;
                    • 1 UAV – over the territory of occupied Crimea.

                      Ukraine's Defense Forces hit synthetic rubber plant and other occupation targets - General Staff24.12.25, 13:59 • 2234 views

                      Recall

                      Even on the day before Christmas, the enemy does not stop shelling Sumy region. 5 casualties have already been reported.

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      News of the World
                      Russian propaganda
                      War in Ukraine
                      Tula Oblast
                      Bryansk Oblast
                      Kursk Oblast
                      Sumy Oblast
                      Crimea