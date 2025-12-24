Drone attack: Russia claims to have shot down 132 Ukrainian drones
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of 132 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs from 13:00 to 20:00. The drones were allegedly shot down over 10 regions and occupied Crimea.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that from 13:00 to 20:00, 132 Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted and destroyed, UNN reports.
From 13:00 to 20:00, 132 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems.
It is reported that:
- 46 UAVs – over the territory of Belgorod region;
- 42 UAVs – over the territory of Bryansk region;
- 15 UAVs – over the territory of Kaluga region;
- 12 UAVs – over the territory of the Moscow region;
- 7 UAVs – over the territory of Kursk region;
- 4 UAVs – over the territory of Lipetsk region;
- 2 UAVs – over the territory of Ryazan region;
- 2 UAVs – over the territory of Oryol region;
- 1 UAV – over the territory of Tula region;
- 1 UAV – over the territory of occupied Crimea.
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit synthetic rubber plant and other occupation targets - General Staff24.12.25, 13:59 • 2234 views
Recall
Even on the day before Christmas, the enemy does not stop shelling Sumy region. 5 casualties have already been reported.