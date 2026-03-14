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EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The restrictive measures will be in effect until September 15, 2026, for individuals and legal entities. Two individuals and five deceased figures have been removed from the lists.

EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months

The EU Council today decided to extend restrictive measures targeting individuals responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until September 15, 2026, UNN reports with reference to the EU Council's statement.

Details

Individual listings will continue to apply to approximately 2,600 individuals and entities targeted in response to Russia's ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine. The current restrictive measures include travel restrictions for individuals, asset freezes, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to listed individuals and entities.

In the context of the sanctions review, the Council also decided not to renew restrictions on two individuals and to remove five deceased individuals from the list.

EU extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year23.02.26, 17:10 • 6666 views

After February 24, 2022, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the EU significantly expanded sanctions against Russia with the aim of significantly weakening Russia's economic base, depriving it of critical technologies and markets, and significantly limiting its ability to wage war.

As stated in the text supported by 25 heads of state and government at the European Council meeting on December 18, 2025, the EU reaffirms its unwavering and steadfast support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. The EU will continue to provide, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, comprehensive political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people.

The EU remains firmly committed to maintaining and increasing pressure on Russia to end its brutal war of aggression and to engage in meaningful negotiations for peace.

- stated in the message

Antonina Tumanova

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