EU extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year

The European Union has extended for another year, until February 24, 2027, the sanctions imposed against Russia due to the full-scale war in Ukraine. This is stated in the Official Journal of the EU, reports UNN.

The Council of the European Union, taking into account the Treaty on European Union, taking into account the proposal of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (...) as long as the illegal actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental norms of international law, including, in particular, the prohibition of the use of force enshrined in Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations or international humanitarian law, it is appropriate to keep in force all measures introduced by the European Union - the statement says.

The decision will come into force on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion - February 24, 2026.

Recall

The European Union imposed sanctions against 8 individuals, including judges, a prosecutor, and an investigator, for human rights violations and repression in Russia. The restrictions include asset freezes and a ban on entry into the EU.