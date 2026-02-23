$43.270.01
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 5038 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 31970 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 39262 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 25110 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 30466 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 31091 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - Fedorov
10:16 AM • 25381 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 34524 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 43030 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
EU extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2027. This decision was made due to violations of international law and will come into force on February 24, 2026.

EU extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year

The European Union has extended for another year, until February 24, 2027, the sanctions imposed against Russia due to the full-scale war in Ukraine. This is stated in the Official Journal of the EU, reports UNN

The Council of the European Union, taking into account the Treaty on European Union, taking into account the proposal of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (...) as long as the illegal actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental norms of international law, including, in particular, the prohibition of the use of force enshrined in Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations or international humanitarian law, it is appropriate to keep in force all measures introduced by the European Union 

- the statement says. 

The decision will come into force on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion - February 24, 2026.

Recall 

The European Union imposed sanctions against 8 individuals, including judges, a prosecutor, and an investigator, for human rights violations and repression in Russia. The restrictions include asset freezes and a ban on entry into the EU.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
United Nations
European Union
Ukraine