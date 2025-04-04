United Nations

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13803 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24328 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62327 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209882 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120441 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388716 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308487 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213360 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244032 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255003 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128583 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209882 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388716 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252787 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308487 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1574 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12425 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42873 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70944 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56690 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Organizations

United Nations

News by theme

Global prices for vegetable oil and butter soared in March - FAO

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.

Economy • April 4, 12:35 PM • 6938 views

The government has approved a mechanism for paying additional financial assistance to pensioners at the expense of the UN

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mechanism for paying financial assistance to pensioners living in areas of active or possible hostilities. The assistance is intended for those whose pension is less than UAH 3,000.

Economy • April 4, 12:03 PM • 4686 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Marvel presented the second trailer for the movie "Fantastic Four", where the team saves the world from Galactus. The events unfold in an alternative Marvel multiverse.

News of the World • April 4, 07:29 AM • 65282 views

International Stray Animals Day, World Carrot Day: what else is celebrated on April 4

Today we celebrate important dates: International Stray Animals Day, World Carrot Day, Webmaster Day, Mine Awareness Day and World Rat Day.

Society • April 4, 03:30 AM • 2694 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

The earthquake in Myanmar killed 3,145 people and injured more than 4,500. The UN notes that more than 17 million people have been affected by the disaster, more than 9 million seriously.

News of the World • April 3, 06:00 PM • 10275 views

While Interpol rejected the request to arrest the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik was banned from entering a number of countries

Austria and Germany have imposed entry restrictions on Milorad Dodik. Interpol rejected the request for his arrest, despite an international warrant for charges of separatism.

News of the World • April 3, 03:31 PM • 11217 views

Earthquake in Myanmar has claimed the lives of 3,085 people

The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085. The military has announced a temporary ceasefire until April 22.

Society • April 3, 08:41 AM • 11212 views

How to quickly and easily clean a microwave: effective methods

Regular cleaning of the microwave is important for safety, efficiency, and food taste. Simple methods with vinegar or lemon juice will help in the care of the device.

Society • April 2, 06:05 AM • 370274 views

April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day: What you need to know

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated annually on April 2. In Ukraine, the number of children diagnosed with autism increases by 30% every year.

Society • April 2, 03:34 AM • 10884 views

UN: Israel's claims of enough food in Gaza are false

The UN has refuted Israel's claims of sufficient food in Gaza, emphasizing a critical lack of resources. Programs have been suspended due to a lack of humanitarian aid deliveries.

News of the World • April 1, 08:52 PM • 5094 views

Ukraine has appealed to the ICC to investigate the Russian "conscription" in the occupied territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed its strong protest against the forced mobilization of citizens in the occupied territories into the Russian army. Ukraine calls on the world to increase pressure on Russia.

War • April 1, 08:48 AM • 16475 views

Earthquake in Myanmar: more than 2,700 dead, survivors left without food and shelter

A powerful earthquake in Myanmar has claimed more than 2,700 lives. The civil war complicates the delivery of aid, housing, food and water are needed.

Society • April 1, 08:24 AM • 16836 views

"Silence season" starts in Ukraine's forests: what is prohibited

From April 1 to June 15, a "silence season" will be in effect in Ukraine to protect animals during the breeding season. It is forbidden to make noise, cut down trees, light fires, and do anything else that disturbs animals.

Society • April 1, 04:00 AM • 17202 views

Ukraine appealed to the UN and the ICC due to the mobilization of Ukrainians into the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed a strong protest against the forced mobilization of Ukrainians into the Russian army in the occupied territories. They also called on the world to increase pressure on the Kremlin regime.

War • April 1, 01:31 AM • 13775 views

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in Gaza: details of the tragedy

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.

News of the World • March 31, 10:31 PM • 8266 views

The US State Department made a statement regarding Putin's idea of external management of Ukraine under the auspices of the UN

The Trump administration rejected the Kremlin's proposal for international governance in Ukraine. The US seeks diplomacy to achieve a ceasefire and negotiations between the parties to the conflict.

War • March 31, 09:14 PM • 11441 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map of hostilities from the General Staff

Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.

War • March 31, 05:27 AM • 14865 views

Zelensky believes that Ukraine would agree to talk not to Putin, but to another representative of Russia

The President of Ukraine has stated his readiness to negotiate with representatives of Russian business and the opposition who are interested in ending the war, instead of Putin. He stressed the need to respect the legitimate government in Ukraine.

War • March 28, 10:29 PM • 16089 views

An international arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.

News of the World • March 28, 11:00 AM • 23336 views

There is no consensus among the participants of the "coalition of the willing" regarding the military contingent in Ukraine - NYT

European leaders have not reached an agreement on peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and Britain are insisting on their own troops, Italy is ready for a UN mission, and Poland has refused to send troops.

War • March 28, 07:34 AM • 148718 views

Moldova is stepping up investigations into pro-Russian political structures

Moldovan authorities are stepping up investigations into pro-Russian politicians following the detention of the head of Gagauzia. She is suspected of corruption related to the financing of the pro-Russian bloc.

News of the World • March 28, 01:40 AM • 13716 views

In Gaza, food reserves are left for 2 weeks: hundreds of thousands are at risk of starvation

The UN World Food Program reports a critical situation in Gaza, where food reserves are only enough for two weeks. Humanitarian aid has almost stopped due to the fighting.

News of the World • March 27, 08:52 PM • 11636 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587514 views

Ukraine wants to obtain licenses for weapons production from partners and is ready to share its technologies - Zelensky

Ukraine seeks to obtain licenses for weapons production from partners to accelerate and reduce the cost of the process. In return, it is ready to share its own technologies, particularly in the field of drones and missiles.

War • March 27, 05:43 PM • 56418 views

It is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow to force peace: Sybiha, together with colleagues from Norway, visited the sites of shelling in Kharkiv

Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Kharkiv with colleagues from Norway, said that Russia seeks to continue the war. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

War • March 27, 04:34 PM • 28078 views

The Sudanese army recaptured Khartoum airport from the paramilitary formations

The Sudanese army recaptured Khartoum airport from the Rapid Support Forces and surrounded them south of the capital. The war has led to the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of more than 12 million people.

News of the World • March 26, 01:14 PM • 20000 views

Russia says it will involve the UN in negotiations with the US: The President's Office reacted

Russia wants to involve the UN in negotiations with the US in order to influence decisions through the right of veto in the Security Council. This will complicate the negotiation process, said OP adviser Leshchenko.

War • March 25, 12:24 PM • 33009 views

International Day of the Unborn Child and SBU Day: What else is celebrated on March 25

March 25 is the International Day of the Unborn Child, the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine, World Retrospective Day and the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery.

Society • March 25, 04:30 AM • 193895 views

Japan, China and South Korea discussed trilateral cooperation: the topic of the Russia's war against Ukraine was raised at the meeting

The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.

Politics • March 22, 02:32 PM • 26330 views

World Water Day, Taxi Driver Day, World Mathematics Day: What holidays are celebrated in the world today

Today we celebrate World Water Day, Taxi Driver Day, World Mathematics Day and honor the Holy Martyr Basil of Ancyra. Each event is important.

Society • March 22, 04:30 AM • 134059 views