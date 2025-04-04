United Nations

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mechanism for paying financial assistance to pensioners living in areas of active or possible hostilities. The assistance is intended for those whose pension is less than UAH 3,000.
Marvel presented the second trailer for the movie "Fantastic Four", where the team saves the world from Galactus. The events unfold in an alternative Marvel multiverse.
Today we celebrate important dates: International Stray Animals Day, World Carrot Day, Webmaster Day, Mine Awareness Day and World Rat Day.
The earthquake in Myanmar killed 3,145 people and injured more than 4,500. The UN notes that more than 17 million people have been affected by the disaster, more than 9 million seriously.
Austria and Germany have imposed entry restrictions on Milorad Dodik. Interpol rejected the request for his arrest, despite an international warrant for charges of separatism.
The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085. The military has announced a temporary ceasefire until April 22.
Regular cleaning of the microwave is important for safety, efficiency, and food taste. Simple methods with vinegar or lemon juice will help in the care of the device.
World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated annually on April 2. In Ukraine, the number of children diagnosed with autism increases by 30% every year.
The UN has refuted Israel's claims of sufficient food in Gaza, emphasizing a critical lack of resources. Programs have been suspended due to a lack of humanitarian aid deliveries.
A powerful earthquake in Myanmar has claimed more than 2,700 lives. The civil war complicates the delivery of aid, housing, food and water are needed.
From April 1 to June 15, a "silence season" will be in effect in Ukraine to protect animals during the breeding season. It is forbidden to make noise, cut down trees, light fires, and do anything else that disturbs animals.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed a strong protest against the forced mobilization of Ukrainians into the Russian army in the occupied territories. They also called on the world to increase pressure on the Kremlin regime.
The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.
The Trump administration rejected the Kremlin's proposal for international governance in Ukraine. The US seeks diplomacy to achieve a ceasefire and negotiations between the parties to the conflict.
Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.
The President of Ukraine has stated his readiness to negotiate with representatives of Russian business and the opposition who are interested in ending the war, instead of Putin. He stressed the need to respect the legitimate government in Ukraine.
The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.
European leaders have not reached an agreement on peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and Britain are insisting on their own troops, Italy is ready for a UN mission, and Poland has refused to send troops.
Moldovan authorities are stepping up investigations into pro-Russian politicians following the detention of the head of Gagauzia. She is suspected of corruption related to the financing of the pro-Russian bloc.
The UN World Food Program reports a critical situation in Gaza, where food reserves are only enough for two weeks. Humanitarian aid has almost stopped due to the fighting.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Ukraine seeks to obtain licenses for weapons production from partners to accelerate and reduce the cost of the process. In return, it is ready to share its own technologies, particularly in the field of drones and missiles.
Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Kharkiv with colleagues from Norway, said that Russia seeks to continue the war. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.
The Sudanese army recaptured Khartoum airport from the Rapid Support Forces and surrounded them south of the capital. The war has led to the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of more than 12 million people.
Russia wants to involve the UN in negotiations with the US in order to influence decisions through the right of veto in the Security Council. This will complicate the negotiation process, said OP adviser Leshchenko.
March 25 is the International Day of the Unborn Child, the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine, World Retrospective Day and the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery.
The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.
Today we celebrate World Water Day, Taxi Driver Day, World Mathematics Day and honor the Holy Martyr Basil of Ancyra. Each event is important.