"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16396 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70254 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38455 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43733 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50951 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92474 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84542 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35389 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60534 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109369 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 70254 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90636 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92474 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84542 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184241 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29542 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30550 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31833 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34106 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25823 views

Australian actress Cate Blanchett has announced her intention to end her acting career, wishing to pursue other areas of life. Despite this, she continues to work on new projects.

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

Famous Australian actress Cate Blanchett has announced that she is ending her acting career. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details 

In an interview with Radio Times, she admitted that she is no longer sure if she can call herself an actress, because, according to her, "I'm giving up."

My family rolls their eyes every time I say that, but I'm serious. I'm serious about giving up acting... There are many things I want to do in my life 

- said Blanchett.

She made this statement on the eve of the premiere of her first major radio play — an adaptation of Wallace Shawn's "Fever" on BBC Radio 4. It tells the story of a woman who is experiencing a political and spiritual awakening. Blanchett also recently completed a five-week theatrical tour with the role of Arkadina in Chekhov's "The Seagull" at London's Barbican Theatre.

Blanchett has received numerous awards for her acting, including two Oscars (Best Actress for "Jasmine" in 2014 and Best Supporting Actress for "The Aviator" in 2005), as well as two Best Actress awards at the Venice Film Festival (for "I'm Not There" in 2007 and "Tar" in 2022).

Hilary Swank complained about the patriarchy in Hollywood and recalled how men taught her to be a woman09.04.25, 17:39 • 50046 views

She recently finished work on Jim Jarmusch's new film "Father, Mother, Sister, Brother", which is due out in 2025, and is currently working on "Alpha Gang", a science fiction comedy by David and Nathan Zellner, as an actress and producer. Despite her high level of activity, Blanchett says in an interview that she is uncomfortable in the position of a famous actress.

I've always felt on the periphery of things, so I'm always surprised when I find myself somewhere "at home." I enter any environment I'm in with curiosity, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I've spent my whole life getting used to feeling uncomfortable... For me, there's no one more boring than myself, and I find other people much more interesting. I find myself deeply boring 

- she added.

Amy Pietz Joins Cast of "Legally Blonde" Prequel Series "Elle"11.04.25, 16:19 • 32993 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

UNN Lite
The Guardian
United Nations
London
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77