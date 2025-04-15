"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

Famous Australian actress Cate Blanchett has announced that she is ending her acting career. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with Radio Times, she admitted that she is no longer sure if she can call herself an actress, because, according to her, "I'm giving up."

My family rolls their eyes every time I say that, but I'm serious. I'm serious about giving up acting... There are many things I want to do in my life - said Blanchett.

She made this statement on the eve of the premiere of her first major radio play — an adaptation of Wallace Shawn's "Fever" on BBC Radio 4. It tells the story of a woman who is experiencing a political and spiritual awakening. Blanchett also recently completed a five-week theatrical tour with the role of Arkadina in Chekhov's "The Seagull" at London's Barbican Theatre.

Blanchett has received numerous awards for her acting, including two Oscars (Best Actress for "Jasmine" in 2014 and Best Supporting Actress for "The Aviator" in 2005), as well as two Best Actress awards at the Venice Film Festival (for "I'm Not There" in 2007 and "Tar" in 2022).

She recently finished work on Jim Jarmusch's new film "Father, Mother, Sister, Brother", which is due out in 2025, and is currently working on "Alpha Gang", a science fiction comedy by David and Nathan Zellner, as an actress and producer. Despite her high level of activity, Blanchett says in an interview that she is uncomfortable in the position of a famous actress.

I've always felt on the periphery of things, so I'm always surprised when I find myself somewhere "at home." I enter any environment I'm in with curiosity, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I've spent my whole life getting used to feeling uncomfortable... For me, there's no one more boring than myself, and I find other people much more interesting. I find myself deeply boring - she added.

